Airtel, Mazagon Dock, HUL, TVS Motor, LIC, SBI among stocks in focus next week; here's why

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended the week on a slightly negative note, snapping their four-week winning streak. Both indices declined about 0.3 per cent each, weighed down by profit-booking and mixed global cues.

Here are a few stocks that are likely to be in focus next week:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Results next week: Bharti Airtel, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), State Bank of India (SBI), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Sun Pharma, Titan, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports will post their quarterly results in the coming week, data compiled from BSE suggests.

Corporate actions: Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Coal India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and NTPC are among stocks which would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

HUL: FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) disclosed it has received an Assessment Order combined with a notice of demand amounting to Rs 1,986.25 crore from the Assistant Commission of Income-Tax.

TVS Motor: TVS Motor reported total sales for October 2025 at 5.43 lakh units. The company's total sales, which achieved their highest ever for a month, marked an 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, increasing from 4.89 lakh units in October 2024.

Advertisement

Astra Microwave Products: Astra Rafael Comsys Private Limited, a joint venture company of Astra Microwave Products Limited, has bagged a major order worth Rs 285.56 crores from the Ministry of Defence.

JK Cement: JK Cement on Saturday reported a 27.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025. The company posted a net profit attributable to equity holders of Rs 160.53 crore, up from Rs 125.83 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.



R R Kabel: Wires and cables maker R R Kabel Ltd on Friday, after market hours, reported a sharp rise in its quarterly earnings, with net profit soaring 135 per cent year-on-year to Rs 116.25 crore for the July–September 2025 quarter, compared with Rs 49.52 crore in the same period last year.

Advertisement

Gujarat Gas: Pankaj Joshi has resigned as Director & Chairman from the company's board of directors. The company informed the stock exchanges that the resignation is effective 1st November, 2025.

Zensar Technologies: Software services firm Zensar Tech on Friday, after market hours, reported a flat net profit of Rs 182.2 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, nearly unchanged from Rs 182 crore in the preceding quarter, a marginal 0.1 per cent rise on a sequential basis.

Meanwhile, Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research at Religare Broking Ltd, said markets snapped their four-week winning streak, ending marginally lower amid profit-booking and mixed global cues.

Mishra said the market tone remained largely positive yet volatile through the first three sessions. However, profit-taking towards the end of the week wiped out early gains. As a result, both benchmark indices settled near their weekly lows, with the Nifty closing at 25,722.10 and the Sensex at 83,938.71.

“The week’s market mood reflected a blend of domestic resilience and global caution. On the domestic front, India’s industrial output rose 4 per cent year-on-year in September 2025, supported by strong manufacturing activity—an improvement from 3.2 per cent growth in the same period last year,” Mishra said.

Advertisement

“Sectoral performance during the week was mixed. Metals, Energy, and Realty stocks performed well, supported by firm demand and favorable global trends, while profit-taking in Auto, Pharma, and IT stocks weighed on the benchmarks. Amid the volatility, the broader indices continued to outperform, with the Midcap index advancing 1 per cent and the Smallcap index rising 0.7 per cent, indicating selective buying interest across segments,” Mishra added.