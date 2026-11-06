Nvidia's China ties under scrutiny: CEO Jensen Huang summoned over alleged spy links

Must read: Chinese intelligence asset got close to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Trump knew but did not act: Report

Nvidia has denied the allegations, claiming that Huang's interactions with Alice Huang were simply business interactions. On the other hand, the Chinese government has also dismissed spying claims on Nvidia as “groundless speculation.”

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Jensen Huang to meet US lawmakers

Three senior Republican lawmakers in the US House of Representatives, Brian J. Mast, John Moolenaar, and Rick Crawford, have written to Huang to attend a joint briefing with all three committees. He is expected to brief the lawmakers on the nature of his reported relationship with the businesswoman accused of spying for China.

They also want to understand Nvidia’s safety and security measures to protect sensitive information, data, and technology, along with its business operations from foreign adversaries, particularly China.

Must read: How did Nvidia RTX 5090 graphics cards worth $470,000 disappear: Explained

Lawmakers have raised national security questions around China gaining sensitive American technology and information, and the possibility of foreign infiltration into US companies working on advanced technologies, including AI chips.

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“The issue of PRC infiltration and access to cutting-edge U.S. technology is core to the investigative work of our three committees this Congress. It is vital that Congress determines the extent to which U.S. national security has been placed at risk,” the letter reads.

According to an Axios report, Nvidia has also shared a statement that said, “Our regional cloud customers receive ordinary business information — not sensitive NVIDIA trade secrets — and zero information relevant to national security,” the company said. “We're confident that if the U.S. government believes that any person is a threat to American industry, it would let us know,” it added.