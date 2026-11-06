Claude can now check your bank transactions and spot unusual charges: Here’s how it works

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Claude can track spending, spot duplicate charges and upcoming bills

With Personal Finance, Claude can organise transactions into categories and compare current expenses with previous months. For example, if you want to know where your money went, the chatbot can calculate your total spending and show how much was spent on rent, food, shopping and other expenses.

Anthropic’s demonstration shows Claude analysing $4,309.37 in monthly expenses, including $1,024.51 spent on food and drinks. Users can also ask whether they are spending more than usual, identify duplicate payments, spot unexpected fees and find bills that have gradually increased.

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The feature can also highlight upcoming payments before payday and estimate how much money will remain afterwards. Users can request weekly spending charts, payment calendars and customised dashboards. Claude can even explain financial terms such as annual percentage rate (APR) and calculate how much interest they have paid.

Is it safe to connect your bank account to Claude?

Users connect their accounts through Plaid, a service that links financial accounts with third-party apps. Claude does not ask for or see bank passwords. Its access is read-only, meaning it cannot transfer money, manage accounts or make investments.

The chatbot can access account details, balances, credit limits and up to two years of transaction history. Anthropic says it doesn't use conversations within the Personal Finance hub to train its AI models. Users can also disconnect their accounts at any time.

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The feature is rolling out in beta to Pro, Max and Ultra subscribers in the US. Anthropic cautions that Claude can make mistakes and recommends checking important financial figures with banks.