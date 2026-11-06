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Claude can now check your bank transactions and spot unusual charges: Here’s how it works

Claude can now check your bank transactions and spot unusual charges: Here’s how it works

From forgotten subscriptions to ever-increasing bills, Anthropic wants its AI assistant to help you understand your finances without manually checking every transaction.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 1:18 PM IST
Claude can now check your bank transactions and spot unusual charges: Here’s how it worksClaude’s new Personal Finance feature can analyse bank transactions and track expenses.(Photo: Claude)
SUMMARY
  • The feature can also highlight upcoming payments before payday & estimate expenses
  • Users can request weekly spending charts, payment calendars & dashboards
  • The feature is rolling out in beta to Pro, Max and Ultra subscribers in US

Ever wondered where your salary goes before the month ends? Or found yourself going through bank statements to figure out why your expenses have increased? Anthropic wants its AI assistant Claude to help answer such questions.

The company has introduced a Personal Finance feature that lets you connect your bank and credit card accounts to Claude and ask questions about your spending in everyday language. Instead of manually adding up transactions, you can ask the chatbot to break down your expenses, identify payments you may have missed and estimate how much money you will have left before your next payday. However, this feature can only analyse your financial information, it is not designed to handle your money or make investment decisions for you.

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Claude can track spending, spot duplicate charges and upcoming bills

With Personal Finance, Claude can organise transactions into categories and compare current expenses with previous months. For example, if you want to know where your money went, the chatbot can calculate your total spending and show how much was spent on rent, food, shopping and other expenses.

Anthropic’s demonstration shows Claude analysing $4,309.37 in monthly expenses, including $1,024.51 spent on food and drinks. Users can also ask whether they are spending more than usual, identify duplicate payments, spot unexpected fees and find bills that have gradually increased.

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The feature can also highlight upcoming payments before payday and estimate how much money will remain afterwards. Users can request weekly spending charts, payment calendars and customised dashboards. Claude can even explain financial terms such as annual percentage rate (APR) and calculate how much interest they have paid.

Is it safe to connect your bank account to Claude?

Users connect their accounts through Plaid, a service that links financial accounts with third-party apps. Claude does not ask for or see bank passwords. Its access is read-only, meaning it cannot transfer money, manage accounts or make investments.

The chatbot can access account details, balances, credit limits and up to two years of transaction history. Anthropic says it doesn't use conversations within the Personal Finance hub to train its AI models. Users can also disconnect their accounts at any time.

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The feature is rolling out in beta to Pro, Max and Ultra subscribers in the US. Anthropic cautions that Claude can make mistakes and recommends checking important financial figures with banks.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026 12:20 PM IST
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