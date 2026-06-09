Tata Steel shares rise 36% from 52-week low; price targets, outlook for investors

Shares of metal major Tata Steel have gained 36% from their 52-week low in a year. The metal stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 149.70 on June 13, 2025. On the other hand, the metal stock rose to a record high of Rs 224.40 on May 15 this year. It has slipped over 9% since then. In terms of technicals, the Tata Group stock trades lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but higher than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

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The RSI of the stock stands at 39.2 indicating the stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts.

According to Bloomberg, the stock has a consensus rating of 51% buys, 29.7% holds and 18.9% sells. The stock has an average return potential of 11.6%, estimates suggest.

Global brokerage Nomura has a price target of Rs 240 on the metal stock. The brokerage cited the company's resilience, strong domestic demand, and cost advantages behind its stance. The global brokerage is bullish on India's steel sector, expecting significant margin expansion and growth.

Brokerage Motilal Oswal has a price target of Rs 250 on the Tata Group stock.

At CMP, Tata Steel is trading at 7.1 times EV/EBITDA and 2 times P/BV on FY28E. "We reiterate our BUY rating with an SOTP-based TP of Rs 250 on FY28E EPS," said MOSL.

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The Tata Group stock closed at Rs 203.10 in the current session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.53 lakh crore.

The Tata Group stock has a one-year beta of 1.21, signaling high volatility during the period.

Tata Steel shares have risen 26% in six months and gained 29% in a year. The metal stock has clocked returns of 86.5% in three years and zoomed 84.49% in five years.

YES Securities has a target price of Rs 240 with an 'add' call.

Axis Securities has a hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 235 against the earlier target of Rs 220 per share.

"Volumes will be 2 MT higher YoY in FY27, led by the full year of KPO-II and initial contribution of 0.5 MT from the 0.75 MTPA Ludhiana EAF. Meaningful upstream volume growth resumes post-FY29 with the commissioning of the 4.8 MTPA NINL expansion (FID expected Jul-Sep'26, first steel FY29-30), followed by the Meramandali expansion and Maharashtra greenfield optionality," said Axis.

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Tata Steel clocked a 125 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 2,926 crore for the March 2026 quarter against a net profit of Rs 1,301 crore for the year-ago period. The firm declared dividend of Rs 4 per share. Revenue from operations rose 13 percent to Rs 63,270 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 56,218 crore in Q4FY25. Earnings got a boost in Q4 due to restructuring and cost-saving operations at its Netherlands operations.

The firm declared a dividend of Rs 4 per share. The record date for the dividend is July 6, 2026.