Tata Technologies, Emerson ink partnership; check stock reaction 

Shares of Tata Technologies rose marginally in early deals after the Tata Group firm and Emerson, an industrial technology leader of advanced automation solutions, announced partnership to innovate integrated testing and validation solutions for global OEMs in the automotive, aerospace and commercial vehicle sectors.



The Tata Group stock rose to Rs 704.10 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 700 on BSE. Total 6893 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 48.40 lakh. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 28,526 crore on BSE.

The partnership aims to empower manufacturers to tackle the complexities of next-generation mobility. This would be enabled by combining Tata Technologies’ deep expertise in systems engineering, E/E architecture, and mobility platform development with Emerson’s industry-leading, software-connected test and measurement solutions.

"Together, we will enable the rapid, intelligent, and costefficient validation of software-defined, connected, electric, and autonomous vehicles— accelerating development cycles, reducing costs, and helping OEMs deliver competitive products to market faster," said Tata Technologies.

Nachiket Paranjpe, President and Head of Automotive Sales at Tata Technologies said “We are thrilled to collaborate with Emerson to innovate intelligent, automated testing and validation solutions that address the growing complexity of connected, autonomous, and software-defined mobility platforms. This partnership reinforces our commitment to engineering a software-defined future, helping OEMs innovate faster, and deliver connected, autonomous, and sustainable mobility that delivers a great customer experience.”