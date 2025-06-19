Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Tata Technologies named strategic supplier by Volvo Cars; stock climbs

Tata Technologies named strategic supplier by Volvo Cars; stock climbs

The collaboration underscores Volvo's commitment to reimagining mobility through electrification, software-defined vehicle (SDV) platforms and intelligent in-car experiences.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jun 19, 2025 9:41 AM IST
Tata Technologies named strategic supplier by Volvo Cars; stock climbsTata Technologies shares were last seen trading 0.66 per cent higher at Rs 736.55 on Thursday.

Tata Technologies Ltd has been selected as a strategic supplier by Volvo Cars, marking a significant expansion of their long-standing partnership. The collaboration underscores Volvo's commitment to reimagining mobility through electrification, software-defined vehicle (SDV) platforms and intelligent in-car experiences.

Volvo Cars is accelerating its shift toward a future defined by smart, sustainable, and personalised mobility. As part of this transformation journey, the automaker is bolstering its engineering capabilities by deepening ties with Tata Technologies, whose expertise in turnkey product engineering and digital transformation solutions will play a key role.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Tata Technologies will leverage its global delivery hubs -- especially its Automotive Centre of Excellence in Gothenburg -- alongside centers in India, Romania and Poland to support Volvo Cars' product development efforts.

Warren Harris, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Technologies, expressed enthusiasm about the deepened collaboration. "We are delighted by the trust that Volvo Cars has shown in our capabilities by providing newer opportunities to collaborate and scale our relationship. It demonstrates our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions in automotive software and digital engineering to customers worldwide. Aligned with our vision of engineering a better world, we’re excited to support Volvo's ambitions of crafting intelligent vehicles that enhance safety, sustainability and user experience," Harris said.

The partnership enhances Volvo Cars' global engineering footprint by tapping into Tata Technologies' domain expertise, scalable delivery models and track record of driving automotive transformation. It also reinforces Tata Technologies' position as a strategic enabler in the evolving landscape of next-generation vehicle development.

Advertisement

On the stock-specific front, Tata Technologies was last seen trading 0.66 per cent higher at Rs 736.55 on Thursday. At this price, the counter has lost a little over 17 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 19, 2025 9:41 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today