Tata Technologies Q2 results: Net profit rises 5% to Rs 165 crore, revenue up 2%

Tata Technologies on Friday reported a 5.14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 165.50 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, up from Rs 157.41 crore in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter grew 2.07 per cent to Rs 1,323.33 crore, compared with Rs 1,296.45 crore in Q2 FY25, while total income stood at Rs 1,371.53 crore. Operationally, EBITDA was reported at Rs 208 crore, with margins contracting to 15.7 per cent from 18.1 per cent a year ago.

For the half-year ending September 30, 2025, Tata Technologies declared a final dividend of Rs 8.35 per share and a special dividend of Rs 3.35 per share for FY25, resulting in a total cash outflow of Rs 474.63 crore.

In a key corporate move, the company, through its Singapore-based subsidiary, signed a definitive agreement on September 13, to acquire 100 per cent of German automotive engineering services firm Es-Tec GmbH for up to €75 million. The deal is expected to close by December 31, 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

Following the de-merger of Tata Motors Ltd, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) will become the holding company of Tata Technologies, effective October 1, 2025. The Board approved the unaudited consolidated financial results at its meeting on October 17, 2025.