TCS, Anand Rathi and NRB Bearing among stocks turning ex-dividend next week

Investors in the stock market will closely monitor companies like Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., NRB Bearing Ltd., Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd., and Madhuveer Com 18 Network in the coming week, as these companies are set to enrich investors' pockets. These companies' stocks will trade ex-dividend over the next five days. Most of these stocks will also have a record date, the date used to determine the shareholders eligible for dividend payments. Additionally, there are news updates related to stock splits and amalgamations.

What is the Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date is when investors purchasing shares will not benefit from the upcoming dividend. This date occurs before the record date, meaning that shares start trading without dividend benefits on this day. Typically, investors need to purchase shares one or two days before the record date to be included in the list of eligible shareholders on that date.

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend on Wednesday, October 16, 2024:

NRB Bearing Ltd: The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 2.50.

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend on Friday, October 18, 2024:

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd: The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 7.00.

Tata Consultancy Services: The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 10.00.

Stocks Set for Stock Splits Next Week:

Abans Enterprises Ltd and Credent Global Finance Ltd will undergo a stock split, reducing the face value from Rs 10 to Rs 2. A 1:5 stock split has been approved, meaning shareholders will receive 5 shares for each share held. This will be effective on October 15, 2024.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd will also split its stock, reducing the face value from Rs 10 to Rs 5. A 1:2 stock split has been approved, effective on October 16, 2024.

Harshil Agrotech Ltd will have a stock split reducing the face value from Rs 10 to Rs 1. A 1:10 stock split has been approved, effective on October 17, 2024.

Humming Bird Education Ltd will also experience a stock split, reducing the face value from Rs 10 to Rs 1. A 1:10 stock split has been approved, effective on October 18, 2024.

HEG Ltd will see its face value reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 2, with a 1:5 stock split approved, effective on October 18, 2024.

Sacheta Metal Ltd will have a stock split reducing the face value from Rs 10 to Rs 2, with a 1:5 stock split approved, effective on October 18, 2024.

Additionally, Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on October 16, and Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd has its rights issue date on October 14.