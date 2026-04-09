Top stocks in news: TCS, Lupin, NPTC, Bosch, RITES, Coforge, KEC, Info Edge, NHPC, CRISIL

Indian benchmark indices posted solid gains on Wednesday as the US-Iran agreed for a two-week ceasefire, triggering a sharp fall in the crude oil prices. The BSE Sensex surged 2,946.32 points, or 3.95 per cent, to close at 77,562.90, while NSE's Nifty50 zoomed 873.70 points, or 3.78 per cent, to end at 23,997.35. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, April 09, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: Companies including Tata Consultancy Services, Anand Rathi Wealth, GM Breweries and Rajputana Stainless will announce their quarterly results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026 later today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Automobile Products of India shall trade ex-date for rights, while shares of SAIL and Samman Capital shall remain in F&O ban for today's session.

NTPC: The state-run power major company has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Électricité de France (EDF) to explore cooperation in developing new nuclear power projects in India.

Lupin: The pharma major has received approval from the USFDA for Dapagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride extended-release tablets, which are available in 5 mg/500 mg, 5 mg/1,000 mg, 10 mg/500 mg, and 10 mg/1,000 mg strengths.

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Bosch: The company board has approved the auto player's acquisition of Bosch Chassis Systems India (RBIC) from its existing shareholders, Robert Bosch Investment Nederland B.V. (RBNI), Netherlands, and Robert Bosch LLC, USA, for Rs 9,068.68 crore for a 100 percent stake. Upon acquisition, Bosch Chassis Systems India will become a wholly owned subsidiary.

RITES: The state-run railway player has received engineering & project management consultancy (PMC) work for the construction of a railway siding at Sankerjang in Phase-I for the Utkal-D coal mines on a deposit mode from National Aluminium Company, on a cost-plus turnkey basis. The contract value has been increased from Rs 79.73 crore to Rs 118.89 crore.

Coforge: The AI-native engineering services player has launched AI Mod Squads – a new delivery model with a simple monthly subscription fee. Mod Squads combine pre-built AI agents with specialized AI engineers to deliver dramatically faster time-to-market at a lower cost for clients.

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Info Edge: The internet-based services company reported a steady Q4 update, with standalone billings rising 7.45 per cent YoY to Rs 1,057.1 crore. Growth was led by the recruitment solutions business, up 9.5 per cent to ₹810.7 crore, while its real estate vertical, 99acres, saw a modest 1.9 per cent increase to Rs 162.8 crore.

KEC International: The infra and EPC solutions player has secured orders worth Rs 2,518 crore in the civil, transportation distribution, and cable conductors segments.

Signatureglobal (India): The real estate developer reported pre-sales of Rs 8,220 crore during FY26, while collections during the same period stood at Rs 4,000 crore. Average sales realisation increased over 22 per cent YoY to Rs 15,250 per square feet in FY26. The real estate player reduced its net debt by 77 per cent to Rs 200 crore at the end of FY26.

Poonawalla Fincorp: The leading NBFC player is reported to launch a QIP issue to raise funds of up to Rs 5,000 crore for its growth purposes.

NHPC: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved an investment of Rs 26,069.50 crore for the construction of the 1,720 MW Kamala Hydro Electric Project (HEP) in the Kamle, Kra Daadi, and Kurung Kumey districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The estimated completion period for the project is 96 months.

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CRISIL: The rating agency has fixed April 23, 2026 as the record date for the payment of first interim dividend for the financial year ended on December 31, 2026, subject to approval in the board meeting on April 17, 2026. Dividend shall be paid on May 8, 2026.

GNG Electronics: CARE Ratings has upgraded the rating on long-term and short term bank facilities of electronics sellers to Care BBB- & positive and CARE A3, respectively.

Redtape: The retail player company has acquired the international sports footwear brand Sprandi for India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka. The company will be launching this brand in the Indian market very soon through online and retail stores with large volumes.

Jet Airways: The assets of Jet Airways (India)-two Boeing 777 aircraft based in Delhi-have been put up for sale through an e-auction by the liquidator, Satish Kumar Gupta. As per the e-auction platform, Ace Aviation XIV is the successful bidder for both aircraft, with a total bid amount of Rs 568.17 crore against a reserve price of Rs 356.75 crore.

Network People Services Technologies: The fintech player secured an order from a public sector bank to deploy its AI-powered Risk Intelligence and Decision Platform (RIDP) for merchant underwriting and monitoring.