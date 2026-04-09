Buy SBI, HCL Tech shares but avoid LIC stock, suggest YES Securities — check key levels

Indian equity benchmark indices extended and posted strong gains on Wednesday as the US and Iran agreed for a two week ceasefire. The news triggered a sharp correction in the crude oil price and lift traders' sentiments. The BSE Sensex zoomed 2,946.32 points, or 3.95 per cent, to close at 77,562.90, while NSE's Nifty50 soared 873.70 points, or 3.78 per cent, to end at 23,997.35 for the day.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including HCL Technologies Ltd, State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Equities Research Analyst at YES Securities has to say on them ahead of Thursday's trading session:



State Bank of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,170 | Stop Loss: Rs 975

SBI delivered a strong gap-up opening on Wednesday, decisively clearing the Rs 1,035–1,045 resistance cluster and reclaiming both its 20-day and 100-day SMAs. This surge confirms a shift in momentum, turning the previous breakout zone into a reliable support floor for future price action. With the technical structure pointing toward a continued recovery target of Rs 1,170, a 'buy-on-dips' strategy near the Rs 1,035–1,045 level offers a mathematically sound entry. To maintain a disciplined risk-reward profile, a stop loss should be placed below Rs 975, allowing traders to capitalize on the current bullish strength while protecting against a trend violation.



Advertisement

Life Insurance Corporation of India | Avoid | Resistance: Rs 820 | Support: Rs 750

LIC of India remains entrenched in a primary bearish trend, maintaining a consistent structure of lower highs and lower bottoms that underscores ongoing selling pressure. Although a temporary floor was established near Rs 720, the ensuing recovery failed to clear the critical swing high of Rs 820, indicating a lack of buying conviction and a high probability of a downward resumption. With the Weekly RSI continuing its bearish trajectory, a retest of the Rs 750-support level appears likely in the near term. Until the stock decisively hurdles the formidable Rs 820–840 resistance zone, the broader outlook remains cautious as only a move above this barrier would signal a meaningful shift in the current trend.



Advertisement

HCL Technologies | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,525 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,360

HCL Tech has successfully cleared a decisive rounding bottom breakout above the Rs 1,410 mark, effectively transitioning this prior resistance into a reliable support base while maintaining a strong bullish posture above all major daily moving averages. This structural shift, backed by positive momentum sets the stage for a projected near-term target of Rs 1,520–1,525. To optimize the risk-reward ratio, a strategic entry is recommended on pullbacks toward the Rs 1,410–1,420 zone, supported by a disciplined stop loss placed below Rs 1,360 to protect against a reversal of the current trend.