TCS, GNFC to turn ex-date for share buyback; PFC, Manappuram Finance stocks to go ex-dividend today

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) would go ex-date for share buyback on Friday. Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC) are among stocks that would turn ex-date for dividends. Avantel Ltd will turn ex-date for bonus in the 2:1 ratio. The board of PNB Housing Finance Ltd, on the other hand, may meet today to consider and approve issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 3,500 crore on private placement basis, in tranches over the next six months.

Shares of PFC will turn ex-dividend today. The state-owned financial institution had announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share. Monday is the record date for the purpose of determining eligible PFC shareholders. All eligible shareholders of PFC with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on December 8.

Manappuram Finance had announced an interim dividend of Re 0.85 per share. It would turn ex-dividend today. It will pay the dividend on December 12.

In the case of Natco Pharma, the drug maker had announced a final dividend of Rs 1.24 per share. The actual dividend will be paid on December 14. ESAB India shares will turn ex-date for dividend today. This company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 32 per share. The record date for the same is November 25, Saturday, and the actual dividend would be paid on December 8. Morganite Crucible (Rs 28 per share), Uniparts India Ltd (Rs 8 per share), Goldiam International (Rs 1.20 epr share), Career Point (Re 1 per share), are some other shares that would turn ex-date for dividend today.

TCS would turn ex-date for share buyback today. The record date for the same is November 25, Saturday. The IT major is looking to buyback up to 4,09,63,855 fully paid-up shares at Rs 4,150 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 17,000 crore. GNFC would also turn ex-date for share buyback. PFC is looking to buyback up to 84,78,100 equity shares at a price of Rs 770 for an amount not exceeding Rs 652.81 crore.

Meanwhile, shares of Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd will turn ex-date for stock split. The stock will split from a face value of Rs 50 to shares with face value of Rs 10 each.

