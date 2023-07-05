TCS, HCL Tech to share Q1 results on July 12, Wipro July 13, Infosys July 20. Full list

At least 114 companies have informed stock exchanges that they will announce their June quarter results this month. IT giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL Tech) are all set to kick start June quarter earnings season on July 12. IT major Wipro, broking firm Angel One, Tata Metaliks and Aditya Birla Money will announce their quarterly results on July 13.

Cigarette maker VST Industries will announce its earnings on July 14 while IT firm LTIMindtree on July 17. L&T Technology Services and insurers ICICI Lombard, ICICI Prudential Life will report results on July 18; Can Fin Homes and Jubilant Pharma on July 19.

ICICI Securities and a host of IT firms including Infosys, Coforge, Mphasis, Persistent Systems and Zensar Tech would announce quarterly results on July 20. For IT firms, June quarter growth is likely to remain weak in line with March quarter despite seasonality, said HSBC. It does not see margins to surprise positively either. The foreign brokerages said September quarter outlook will be key to protect downside for IT stocks.

HDFC Life, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement on July 21; ICICI Bank and AU SFB on July 22; HDFC AMC and RBL Bank on July 24 while Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, UTI AMC and Jubilant FoodWorks would be some of the companies disclosing earnings on July 25.

Indian banks are likely to deliver unseasonably strong June quarter results as gains from lower bond yields, strong loan growth and low credit costs are likely to offset te potential drag in NIM normalisation and sticky opex, BofA Securities said in a note.

Drug makers such as Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, GSK Pharma and Novartis, Cement maker Shree Cement, and consumer firm Tata Consumer and IT major Tech Mahindra will report earnings on July 26.

Nestle India, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Holdings on July 27, Star Health, M&M Financial and Exide Industries on July 28 while Bosch and Castrol Ltd will announce results on July 28.

In the broader financial segment, growth momentum in general insurance picked up in 1QFY24, said Motilal Oswal Securities. It expects Star Health and ICICI Lombard to report improvement in profitability. "Improved F&O activity is positive for Angel One , while the recovery in the cash segment and robust activity in primary markets are positive for ICICI Securities," Motilal Oswal Securities said.

