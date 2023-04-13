TCS, Infosys, Vedanta, RVNL and other stocks to watch out for today

scorecardresearch
Domestic equity market ended with gains for the eighth straight session on Wednesday. Sensex rose 235.05 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 60,392.77, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 90.10 points, or 0.51 per cent, to settle at 17,812.40. In the broader markets, BSE midcap and smallcap indices added half a per cent each. Fear gauge India VIX spiked more than 2 per cent to 12.27-levels.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

TCS

Tata Consultancy Services reported a 14.76 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 11,392 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 9,926 crore in the same quarter last year.

Infosys

Shares of Infosys will be in focus as the company will announce its fourth quarter results today. The Board will also consider paying a dividend.

Edvenswa Enterprises

Ace investor Porinju V Veliyath has purchased 5.69% stake in tech solutions provider Edvenswa Enterprises through block deals on Wednesday.

Anand Rathi Wealth

Anand Rathi Wealth logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 43 crore for Q4, an increase of 23%. Total revenue stood at Rs 147 crore, representing an increase of 28%.

Britannia

Shares of Britannia will be watched out in trade as the company will go ex-dividend on April 13.

Vedanta

The company’s board will meet today to consider the proposal for issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

AU Small Finance Bank

The RBI has approved the re-appointment of Sanjay Agarwal as Managing Director & CEO for three years with effect from April 19.

RVNL

Rail Vikas Nigam has received a letter of award (LOA) from North Western Railway for provision of automatic block signalling on Madar-Sakhun Section of Jaipur Division. The project is worth Rs 63 crore.

Container Corporation

Container Corporation of India's total provisional throughput rose 4.71% year-on-year for the quarter ended March.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 13, 2023, 8:23 AM IST
