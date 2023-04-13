Infosys Q4 results at 3.45 pm today: Press conference, earnings call timing, analyst preview & dividend history

Infosys is all set to announce its March quarter results at 3.45 pm on Thursday. The leadership team of the Bengaluru-based IT major would host a press conference at 4:30 pm today. The participating executives would address questions from the media during this interaction, which would be streamed live on the 'Investor Relations' section of Infosys website. It will later be archived and available after 6:30 pm today.

Earnings call

Infosys would also conduct a 60-minute conference call at 6 pm IST, where the senior management will discuss the company's performance and answer questions from participants. The event will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys website, following which it would be archived here. The archive would be available after 8 pm.

Dividend

Other than announcing its fourth quarter and FY23 annual results, the Infosys board would also approve final dividend for the FY23. To recall, Infosys announced a dividend of Rs 16.50 per share worth Rs 6,940 crore in FY23 so far.

It announced Rs 6,309 crore in total dividends in FY22 and Rs 5,112 crore dividends in FY21. This is against Rs 11,391 crore dividends paid by HCL Technologies and Rs 7,686 crore dividend declared by TCS in FY22. TCS announced Rs 8,510 crore in dividends in FY21 and HCL Tech Rs 2,714 crore.

Infosys commands a dividend yield of 2.20 per cent against TCS' 1.34 per cent and Wipro's 1.62 per cent. Tech Mahindra (4.10 per cent) and HCL Technologies (3.86 per cent) offered the highest dividend yield in the tier I pack, as of latest closing.

Q4 earnings preview

Infosys is expected to clock 15 per cent rise in year-on-year (YoY) net profit on a 20 per cent rise in net sales for the March quarter. Ebit margin is expected to expand for the IT giant, albeit marginally. Deal wins are seen flattish on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. Analysts largely see Infosys guiding for 5-8 per cent revenue growth in constant currency (CC) terms and 21-23 per cent Ebit margin for FY24. Large deals intake and update on client conversations will be what investors would wish to know today.

Deal wins, headcount

After record large deal wins of $3.3 billion in December quarter, Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities believes that March quarter deal wins will be flattish to possibly marginally lower on QoQ basis. "We expect net headcount reduction in 4QFY23 as Infosys tightens its operating parameters. Also, third-party items in the P&L statement will be keenly watched as these have been much higher compared to peers (6-7 per cent run rate) and has been margin dilutive for the company. The unbilled number is also a close monitorable as it has been rising significantly compared to other players," it said.

Kotak said deal TCV and pipeline will take centre stage, especially the large deals.

"Quantum of pipe, nature of large deals, pace of decision-making and drivers of consolidation trend will be important focus points. We expect healthy TCV of wins powered by large deals. Composition of growth matters—a front-ended growth guidance will give a lot more comfort and even create scope for upgrades. A back-ended growth guidance may not be viewed favourably. Attrition will likely moderate further as supply side pressures ease. Easing of attrition will aid in realising operational efficiencies," it said.

Read more: Infosys to share Q4 results, dividend today; Britannia, Edelweiss Financial stocks to go ex-dividend

Read more: Infosys Q4 results, dividend on April 13: Earnings preview, guidance, dividend history & more