Infosys to share Q4 results, dividend today; Britannia, Edelweiss Financial stocks to go ex-dividend

Infosys, the second largest domestic IT firm, is all geared to announce its March quarter results on Thursday. The board of Salil Parekh-led company will also consider final dividend for FY23 today. Among key corporate actions today, shares of Britannia Industries, Edelweiss Financial Services and Goodluck India would turn ex-dividends. Two stocks namely Comfort Intech and Mufin Green Finance will go ex-split today while shares of Rushil Decor would turn ex-rights today.

Infosys would announce its March quarter results at 3.45 pm, which would be followed by a press conference at 4:30 pm and a 60-minute earnings call at 6 pm IST. Other than announcing its fourth quarter and FY23 annual results, the Infosys board will also approve final dividend for FY23. To recall, Infosys declared a dividend of Rs 16.50 per share worth Rs 6,940 crore in FY23 so far.

Britannia Industries shares would turn ex-dividend today. The biscuit maker had announced an interim dividend of Rs 72 per share. Ex-date for the same is today. The FMCG firm would pay the dividend to eligible shareholders on May 4.

Goodluck India had announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share while Edelweiss Financial Services annouced Rs 0.25 per share dividend. Edelweiss Financial Services has Thursday as record date and the dividend will be paid on April 27. In the case of Goodluck India, the stock has Friday as record date. The dividend in this case will be paid on April 20.

The Mufin Green Finance stock will split from face value of Rs 2 into two shares with face value of Re 1 each. On the other hand, the stock of Comfort Intech will split from face value of Rs 10 each into 10 shares with face value Re 1 each.

In the case of Rushil Decor, the company had announced a rights issue of 66,35,421 shares at Rs 162 apiece for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 107.49 crore. Today is the record date for the purpose of determining the eligible equity shareholders who are entitled to receive the rights entitlements in the rights issue.

