TCS, Piramal Pharma, Anant Raj, others to turn ex-dividend tomorrow; details here

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Piramal Pharma Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd, TCI Express Ltd and Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd will turn ex-date for dividends on Wednesday. Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd and B&A Packaging India Ltd will also turn ex-dividend tomorrow. Based on BSE data, Ashok Leyland Ltd will go ex-bonus tomorrow.

The TCS board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 11 per share of face value of Rs 1 for FY25. Wednesday is the record date for the purpose of determining eligible TCS shareholders for dividend purpose. All eligible shareholders of the company with their names on the list at the end of tomorrow (record date) would be eligible to receive a dividend. The dividend will be paid on August 4.

The Piramal Pharma board at its meeting held on May 14 had recommended a dividend of Rs 0.14 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the 5th AGM. Wednesday is the record date for the same.

Similarly, the TCI Express board had recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of a face value of Rs 2 each for approval of members at 17th AGM. Tomorrow is the record date for the same.

The Anant Raj board held its meeting on April 21 and recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.73 per equity share of a face value of Rs 2 each for approval of members at the AGM. Wednesday is the record date for the same.

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (Rs 10 per share), Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd (Rs 6 per share), DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd (Rs 0.1 per share) and B&A Packaging India Ltd (Rs 1 per share) will also turn ex-dividend on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, after four days of declines, the Indian benchmark indices surged today. The BSE Sensex closed the day at 82,570.91, up 317.45 points or 0.39 per cent. The NSE Nifty 50 surged 113.50 points, or 0.45 per cent, to settle at 25,195.80.