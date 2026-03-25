TCS Q4 results, dividend on April 9; here’s when Infosys, HCL Tech will declare earnings

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Infosys and HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL Tech) among IT firms; Nestle India and Dabur India among FMCG players; and UltraTech Cement, India Cements and Shree Cement among cement makers have announced schedules for their March quarter results. Others include Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Hindalco Ltd, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, HDFC AMC and Tata Capital.

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Among IT firms, TCS will declare its results on April 9. The board of the largest domestic IT firm will also consider final dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2026, for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM). HCL Tech will announce its March quarter results on April 21. The Noida-based IT major will also consider interim dividend for FY26. The Infosys board will meet on April 23 to consider and approve Q4 results and final dividend. "The company will hold investor/ analyst calls on April 23, 2026 to discuss the financial results for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2026 and business outlook," Infosys said recently.

JPMorgan expects a relatively healthy quarter for IT players, even as it believes some companies may fall short of earlier expectations. The brokerage noted selective headwinds, including geopolitical uncertainties and disruptions related to artificial intelligence, which have affected deal ramp-ups and closures so far.'

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In constant currency terms, TCS is expected to post growth of 0.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter, whereas Infosys is seen degrowing 0.7 per cent. HCL Technologies and Wipro seen reporting declines of 1.6 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively.

Among largecaps, HDFC AMC will declare its results on April 16, ICICI Bank on April 18 and Nestle India on April 21. Tata Capital and UTI AMC will declare results alongside Infosys on April 23. India Cements results will be out on April 25 and UltraTech's on April 27. M&M will disclose its Q4 results on May 5, Kansai Nerolac and Shree Cements on May 6, Dabur India on May 7, DR Reddy's on May 12 and Hindalco on May 22.

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The market has seen significant correction of late, amid geopolitical tensions. The largecap benchmark Nifty 50 is currently trading at approximately 20.23 times on trailing 12-month basis, well below its 1-year median of 22.30 times and 10-year median of 23.50 times.

This has placed India at a reasonable valuation relative to global peers such as NASDAQ (33.23 times), Nikkei225 (22.14 times), and DAX (16.49 times).

