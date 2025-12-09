TCS, Trent shares hit hard as Tata group loses Rs 5.5 lakh crore in market value in 2025

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Trent Ltd, The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), Voltas and Tejas Network Ltd are among Tata stocks that fell up to 60 per cent in 2025 so far, dragging the group's market capitalisation (m-cap) by Rs 5.50 lakh crore year-to-date.

Listed Tata group entities are worth Rs 25.57 lakh crore today compared with Rs 31.09 lakh crore on December 31, 2024, down 17.76 per cent. Only six of two dozen group stocks are quoting in the black.

The group flagship TCS fell 21 per cent and contributed Rs 3.10 lakh crore negatively to the group m-cap. Concerns over trade tensions weighed, despite strong deal wins and depreciating rupee. The overall pipeline remains healthy. For TCS, the well-diversified revenue verticals support steady demand from both new and existing clients, Axis Direct said.

"We believe the company’s revenue and EBIT to grow at a CAGR of 5 per cent and 9 per cent over FY25-27E on the back of continued deal wins despite a stable macro-environment, driven by mining of large clients across end-user industries and greater ability to bag larger deals," it said on December 6.

In the case of Trent, the stock has dropped 42.51 per cent from the Rs 7,116.15 level it traded at the end of 2024. It contributed Rs 1,07,542 crore negatively to the group m-cap.

While the Tata group retailer delivered double-digit growth supported by disciplined expansion, sharper merchandise curation, improving automation benefits and stronger digital engagement, the near-term consumer sentiment stayed subdued and unseasonal factors continue to create demand variability.

"Despite this caution, strategic initiatives, including youth-focused brand launches, overseas pilots and deeper penetration in emerging cities, strengthen Trent’s medium-term positioning,

with the festive season expected to provide incremental support to demand," Geojit said on December 4.

Trent is anticipating improving category traction and rising omnichannel adoption to aid a gradual recovery. "We retain our rating on the stock to HOLD with a revised target price of Rs. 4,640, based on 72x FY27E adj EPS," Geojit said.

Voltas Ltd is another stock that has eroded group value this year. The stock is down 26 per cent year-to-date. The company's Q2 results were below Street expectations, primarily due to weakness in the UCP segment, which reported losses. The management sounded confident of a positive demand outlook, as the GST reduction and efficiency transition are expected to unlock pent-up consumer demand.

"We estimate the UCP revenue to decline 9 per cent YoY in FY26, due to a weak 1HFY26, and estimate 15 per cent YoY growth in FY27, on a low base. UCP margin should also improve in 2HFY26 and FY27 with a recovery in demand and positive operating leverage," MOFSL said last month.

IHCL shares have lost 18 per cent value, Tejas Networks Ltd eroded 60 per cent value, IT stocks Tata Elxsi Ltd and

Tata Technologies Ltd slipped 25-26 per cent. Tata Chemicals Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Tata Power Company Ltd, Oriental Hotels Ltd, Nelco Ltd and Rallis India Ltd fell up to 38 per cent and continued to the group m-cap fall.

Meanwhile, Titan Company Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd gained 15-25 per cent and contributed nearly Rs 1 lakh crore positively to the group m-cap.