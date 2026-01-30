Hindustan Copper shares crash 11% after 45% rally in a week; What's next for you?

Hindustan Copper shares: After a blockbuster rally in the last one week, shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd tanked nearly 11 per cent during the trading session on Friday on the back of profit booking even as the three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange jumped 11 per cent to an all-time high of $14,527.50 a metric ton, before paring gains.

Shares of Hindustan Copper tumbled as much as 10.53 per cent to Rs 679.20 on Friday, with its market capitalization slipping below Rs 70,000 crore mark. The stock had settled at Rs 759.20 on Thursday, hitting an upper circuit of 20 per cent. It has surged nearly 45 per cent in the last one week.

Before this correction, shares of Hindustan have zoomed nearly 315 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 759.20 on Thursday from its 52-week low at Rs 183.90 hit a 10 months ago. The stock has tripled investors wealth in the last six months, while it was up nearly 40 per cent in the last one month.

Hindustan Copper said that its board of directors are set to meet on February 05, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the period ended December 31, 2025. The company board will also consider declaration of interim dividend for financial year 2025-26, it said further in the filing with the bourses.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at Wealthmills Securities said that Hindustan Copper has been a outperforming stock in the last few months, delivering multibagger returns to the investors. With this view, some profit booking was on the cards considering the rising volatility in the metals at the global level, he said.

"Long term investors may continue to hold the stock given the rally in the non-ferrous metals lately but shall trail their stop loss to protect profits. Short-term to medium-term investors can book some profits off the table as the metal prices may remain volatile in the coming days," Bathini adds.

Hindustan Copper gave a 16-year break out on the charts. Echoing the similar views, Mahesh M Ojha, Vice President Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities fresh entry is not advisable.

"Existing investors may hold the stock with a suitable stop loss to protect their capital and gains. "The recent rally in Hindustan Copper is purely driven by global factor, which warrants some caution," he adds.