Texmaco Rail shares: Why this railway stock rallied 14% today; what MD says

The Kolkata-based Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, a part of the Adventz Group, saw its shares soaring 14 per cent in Wednesday's trade after the company received one of its largest international rolling stock order, worth Rs 4,045 crore, in South Africa for supply of 2,235 freight wagons across multiple variants along with 30 diesel locomotives. Texmaco Rail said it has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from South African Train Operating Company (TOC) for the strategic rail opportunity.

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Following the development, the railway stock rose 13.50 per cent to hit a high of Rs 119.80 on NSE. With this, Texmaco Rail shares, which are up 22.50 per cent in the past one month, have cut year-to-date losses to 13.78 per cent.

"The total estimated value of the opportunity is projected upwards of Rs 4,045 Crores. The

engagement also includes a proposed long-term 15-year maintenance partnership, creating a

significant lifecycle business opportunity for TEXMACO in the region," Texmaco Rail said in a filing to BSE and NSE.

Texmaco Rail operates seven manufacturing facilities across India and specialises in rolling stock, hydro-mechanical equipment, and rail infrastructure solutions.

Texmaco Rail said the new project is aligned with South Africa’s ongoing rail sector reforms and the emerging Open Access freight rail framework, which is expected to drive substantial investments in freight mobility, rolling stock modernization, mining logistics, and railway infrastructure.

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"The opportunity is expected to strengthen TEXMACO’s presence across the African rail ecosystem

while opening future avenues in wagon supply, locomotive modernization, refurbishment,

maintenance services, and rail infrastructure projects across the region. The company also sees long-term potential for phased localization and strategic partnerships in Southern Africa," Texmaco said.

What MD Sudipta Mukherjee says

Sudipta Mukherjee, Managing Director, said South Africa represents a strategically important freight rail market for Texmaco Rail with strong long-term potential. The new opportunity is an important milestone for the company's international journey and reflects the growing

global acceptance of Indian rail engineering, manufacturing capability, and integrated mobility

solutions, he said.

Mukherjee said the opportunity will be pursued with a balanced and prudent approach,

keeping in view evolving geo-political conditions, supply chain dynamics, commodity volatility,

currency movements, and broader global economic developments associated with long-duration

international projects.

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"With this development, TEXMACO continues to strengthen its positioning as an integrated rail and mobility solutions company with growing global relevance and long-term international ambitions," it said.