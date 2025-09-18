'That era is over': Jefferies’ Chris Wood bets on India’s future winners beyond IT and banks

Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies and author of the influential Greed & Fear report, says India’s stock market story is moving beyond its old pillars of IT services and banks. “That era is over,” he told BT TV.
Wood, who manages a concentrated 20–25 stock portfolio, argued that the bigger challenge for investors is deciding “what not to own.” While IT services and software firms conceptually make sense for long-term portfolios, he flagged two risks: tariffs and AI disruption.
“For some Asian countries, 50% tariffs would be a total disaster,” he said, adding that global software faces structural risks from artificial intelligence. The Nifty IT index has struggled over the past year, down about 15% amid weak US demand and sluggish deal flows, though it has rebounded 4–5% in the past month following the US Fed’s rate cut.
Wood has long maintained a core position in Indian banks, but this year he has tilted more towards financial companies geared to lower rates and rising consumption. He also highlighted several ongoing investment themes:
“The whole cement sector is getting interesting, the hospital story remains strong, and defense will continue to grow,” Wood noted, underlining India’s diversification beyond its old IT-bank duopoly.