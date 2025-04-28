These FII-favourite stocks delivered up to 100% returns in a volatile market — do you own any?

Despite market volatility and widespread FII selling, select Indian companies have not only attracted strong foreign investor interest but also delivered solid returns over the past year. Data available from ACE Equity highlights strong performances across sectors like chemicals, healthcare, finance, business services, and telecom.

In the chemicals sector, Paradeep Phosphates stood out with a 100% stock return in the past year. Its FII holding also rose by 5.54%, reaching 7.17% in March 2025, up from 1.63% a year ago. The company’s latest market capitalization stood at Rs 11,452 crore with a stock price of Rs 140. Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals also performed well, posting a 60% return and an FII holding rise of 5.18% to a total foreign ownership at 20.18%.

Healthcare player AMI Organics delivered a 76% stock return while FII holdings jumped by 7.50% to 16.48% in March 2025, showing strong investor trust. The company’s market cap now stands at Rs 8,743 crore with a price of Rs 1,068.

KFin Technologies, a leading depository services firm, delivered a 76% stock return over the past year, with FII holdings rising by 5.78% to 22.51%. The company's m-cap stands at Rs 20,993 crore, with the stock trading at Rs 1,220.

The Electric Equipment sector also attracted significant foreign investment. Transformers & Rectifiers (India) saw a 63% stock return with FII holdings up by 6.88%. GE Vernova T&D India recorded a 36% stock return along with a sharp 11.84% rise in FII holdings, reflecting growing foreign interest.

Some Finance companies also emerged as key favourites among global investors. Home First Finance Company India posted a 41% stock return, while FII holdings surged by 10.87% to 35.96%. Prudent Corporate Advisory Services returned 51% and saw its FII holding rise by 5.52%. Nuvama Wealth Management, despite a smaller 17% stock return, reported a 9.67% increase in FII holdings.

In Media & Entertainment, Tips Music achieved a 39% stock return, supported by a 6.13% rise in FII holdings. Similarly, VA Tech Wabag in the Environmental Services sector delivered a 38% return with a 6.13% FII ownership increase.

Lastly, telecom giant Indus Towers, with an m-cap of Rs 1.05 lakh crore, saw a 12% stock return. Its FII holdings rose by 10.02% to 26.42%, highlighting sustained interest from foreign investors.