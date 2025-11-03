Top stocks in news: Kotak Bank, NPTC Green, BPCL, RailTel, HUL, Zen Tech, BoB, BEML, autos

Indian benchmark indices ended on Friday after a volatile trading session led by mixed corporate earnings and cautious global sentiments. BSE Sensex tanked 465.75 points, or 0.55 per cent, to settle at 83,938.71, while NSE's Nifty50 tumbled 155.75 points, or 0.60 per cent, to close at 25,722.10. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, November 03, 2025

Corporate actions today: Shares of Shree Cement, Colgate Palmolive (India), DCM Shriram, Oracle Financial Services Software and Supreme Industries shall trade ex-dividend today. Shares of BEML shall trade ex-trade today.

Automobile companies: Auto stocks including two and three-wheelers manufacturers, passenger vehicle players and commercial vehicle makers will be in focus during the trading session on Monday after they announced sales data for October 2025.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Shanti Ekambaram has retired from the services of the bank upon completion of her term as Deputy Managing Director on October 31. Ekambaram has ceased to be a Director and the Deputy Managing Director of the bank.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major has received an assessment order from the Income Tax Department, along with a notice of demand amounting to Rs 1,986.25 crore for the period FY 2020–21.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The oil marketing player reported a 169.5 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 6,191.5 crore, while revenue jumped 2.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,04,946.3 crore for the September 2025 quarter. Ebitda rose to Rs 9,778 crore, while margins improved to 9.3 per cent for the quarter.

Bank of Baroda: The PSU bank reported a 8.2 per cent YOY fall in the net profit at Rs 4,809.4 crore, while net interest income rose 2.7 per cent YoY to Rs 11,953.6 crore for the three months ended on September 30, 2025. NPAs, on both gross and net levels, eased for the quarter.

NTPC Green Energy: The renewable energy player has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CtrlS Datacenters for the development of renewable energy projects of 2 GW capacity or more. The projects aim to supply round-the-clock renewable energy (RE RTC power) to CtrlS Datacenters on a pan-India basis for their captive consumption.

Titagarh Rail Systems: The wagon player has secured a contract worth Rs 2,481 crore from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for Mumbai Metro Line 5. The contract involves designing and manufacturing 132 Metro coaches, along with signalling for 24.9 km and telecom across 16 stations. It also includes five years of maintenance.

RailTel Corporation of India: The railways company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Rajasthan Council of School Education for a service amounting to Rs 32.43 crore.

CE Info Systems: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mappls MapmyIndia to integrate DMRC’s API within the Mappls app. As per the MoU, DMRC’s metro data will now be integrated with the Mappls platform to enhance commuter convenience across Delhi-NCR.

Patanjali Foods: The FMCG reported a 67 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 516.69 crore, while revenue soared 21 per cent YoY to Rs 9,798.8 crore for the three-months ended September 30, 2025.

Zen Technologies: The defence company has received two orders from the Ministry of Defence for the upgradation of Anti-Drone Systems, with a total aggregate value of Rs 289 crore.

Azad Engineering: The precision engineering player reported a 55.8 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 32.7 crore, while revenue increased 30.6 per cent YoY to Rs 145.6 crore for July-September 2025 period. Its Ebitda increased 32.1 per cent YoY to Rs 53.2 crore, while Ebitda margin was up at 36.5 per cent.

RR Kabel: The wires & cables maker reported a net profit at Rs 116.3 crore, up 134.7 per cent YoY, while revenue came in at Rs 2,163.8 crore, up 19.5 per cent YoY for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025. Ebitda rose to Rs 175.56 crore, with margins at 8.1 per cent for the reporter.

NCC: The construction company has received four additional orders worth Rs 710 crore during October. Of these, Rs 590.9 crore pertained to the buildings division and Rs 119.1 crore related to the transportation division. These orders are in addition to one major order valued at Rs 6,828.94 crore, received on October 25.

SBFC Finance: The leading NBFC reported a 30 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 109.1 crore, while revenue jumped 32 per cent YoY to Rs 281.8 crore for the September 2025 quarter. Asset quality improved on both net and gross levels. It raised Rs 200 crore through NCDs in August 2025.

Astra Microwave Products: Astra Rafael Comsys, the joint venture of the defence company, has received an order worth Rs 285.56 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the procurement of communication systems, with accessories, for the special forces of the Indian Air Force.