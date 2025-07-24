This Jhunjhunwala stock rises 5% on Rs 2,332-crore order win 

Shares of VA Tech Wabag rose nearly 5% in early deals on Thursday after the water treatment firm said it has won a Rs 2,332 crore order in Saudi Arabia. Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, held 8.04% stake in the water treatment firm in the June 2025 quarter.

Advertisement

Related Articles

VA Tech Wabag stock gained 4.90% to Rs 1670.50 in the current session. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 10,058 crore. A total of 0.32 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.18 crore on BSE.

The stock has gained 531.90% in three years and risen 1068.90% in five years.

VA Tech Wabag stock has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating very high volatility during the period.

The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 1109.35 on January 28, 2025 and a 52 week high of Rs 1943.45 on December 9, 2024. It has risen over 45% from 52-week low.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of VA Tech Wabag stands at 66.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought zone nor in the oversold zone. VA Tech Wabag shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Advertisement

VA Tech Wabag has been awarded a 300 Million Litres per Day (MLD) Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (‘SWRO’) Mega Desalination Plant at Yanbu, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia valued at approximately $272 million (SAR 1,019 million / Rs 2,332 crore) by the Saudi Water Authority (‘SWA’).

The project entails the scope of design, engineering, supply, construction, and commissioning of a 300 MLD Mega Desalination Plant, to be developed on a greenfield site located along the west coast of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"We have received the Letter of Award, and the contracting formalities will commence now. Post signing of the contract, the effective date for commencement of execution will be announced," said the firm.

Rohan Mittal, Head of Strategy and Business Growth for GCC said, “We are immensely proud to have emerged successful in this prestigious project not just once, but twice. This repeat success underscores the strength of our technical competence, competitiveness and our deep-rooted capabilities in executing large and complex desalination projects. This prestigious project, aligns with and contributes to the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and reinforces WABAG’s global leadership in the

desalination sector.”

Advertisement

VA Tech Wabag Limited is engaged in the water treatment field. The company's principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction and operational management of drinking water, waste water treatment, industrial water treatment and desalination plants. It provides solutions for drinking water treatment, industrial and process water treatment, water reclamation, sea and brackish water desalination, municipal waste water treatment, industrial waste water treatment and sludge treatment.