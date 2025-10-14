Shares of NBCC (India) are down over 2% in a year, leaving investors of the multibagger Navratna stock guessing when will the recovery start. NBCC shares delivered multibagger returns of 448% in three years and zoomed 637.18% in five years. They trade 56% higher than the 52-week low of Rs 70.82 reached on March 3, 2025. The NBCC stock hit a record high of Rs 130.60 on June 9, 2025.

However, in the current session, NBCC shares were trading 2.82% lower at Rs 110.15 in BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 29,781 crore today. Total 3.38 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.74 crore on Tuesday.

Despite some short-term correction, the stock has majorly been in a bull run in the long term. The stock has a high five-year CAGR of 31.3% in terms of return on equity (RoE). The firm logged a 29.17% return on capital employed (RoCE), the highest in six years in the last fiscal.

The rally in the multibagger stock has pushed the stock's RSI to 58.1.



NBCC stock is majorly trading in the green zone, indicate its short term and long term moving averages. The stock is trading below the 5 day, 10 day, 100 day but higher than the 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The multibagger stock has a beta of 1.8 in the last one year indicating very high volatility.

Axis Direct is bullish on the NBCC stock and indicates an upside toward Rs 130-145 levels.

"On the yearly chart, NBCC has registered a decisive breakout from a classic 'Rounding Bottom' formation, pushing firmly above the neckline resistance with a bullish candle. The stock is now establishing a clear pattern of higher highs and higher lows above the breakout level, indicating a strong shift in trend and a positive short-to-medium term bias. The breakout is substantiated by a notable increase in trading volumes, which have been trending upwards. This reflects aggressive buying participation and adds strong conviction to the bullish outlook," said the brokerage.

Anand Rathi has an upside target of Rs 130 for the NBCC stock. The brokerage observed a trendline breakout along with a higher-top higher-bottom formation, indicating a potential change in trend.

"We advise traders to accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 106–100 with a stop loss at 89 and an upside target of Rs 130," the domestic brokerage said.

KKunal V Parar, VP of Technical Research and Algo at Choice Broking has a price target of Rs 112- Rs 124 on the PSU stock. Stop Loss can be fixed at Rs 98.

Elara Capital has a target price of Rs 165 per share on NBCC.

NBCC is a preferred pick due to its expertise in redevelopment of government land, reviving stuck private realty projects and building & hospitals. NBCC is ready to see strong earnings growth, from three times growth in order inflows to Rs 69,100 crore in the financial year 2025, which is the highest ever, according to the brokerage.

As per Elara Capital, NBCC has a asset-light model, stable margin, is debt-free with lean working capital cycle and superior return ratios of over 20%.

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.