This multibagger stock zoomed over 180% in one year! Should you buy, sell or hold?

If you are a long-term investor, it is important to be patient in the stock market. As Warren Buffett rightly said, "The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient."



Shares of Sobha Limited have delivered a multi-bagger return to its long-term investors. In the past one year, the share price jumped from Rs 318.8 to Rs 917 mark ---- logging around 188 per cent return in this period.



The stock rose 2 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 917 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday. With a market capitalisation of more than Rs 8,500 crore, the shares stand higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.



According to Manoj Dalmia Founder and Director-Proficient Equities Limited, the company is moderately valued with a P/B of 3.52 and mutual funds have increased shareholding from 11.27 to 12.04 per cent in the quarter ended September 2021.



He stated that investors may enter the stock at around Rs 800 levels for the target price of Rs 959.20 and with a stop loss of Rs 750.



"While Q1FY22 saw a muted performance owing to the second Covid wave across India, the improved Q2FY22 performance reflects the strong demand in South India driven hiring in IT/ITeS sector accompanied by salary hikes and low mortgage rates of 6.5-7.0%," brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in a report.



It expects this momentum to continue into H2FY22 and beyond, and model for 4.8/5.3/5.4msf of sales volumes in FY22/23/24E.



The brokerage house believes that the company’s Q2FY22 sales performance is commendable considering the second Covid wave impact across India, and expect sales momentum to sustain heading into H2FY22E as well on the back of new launches.



According to HDFC Securities, one can enter the stock at current levels for up to a three-month target price of Rs 970.



According to MarketsMojo, the technical trend has improved from Mildly Bullish on December 9, 2021. The stock is technically in a Bullish range and multiple factors for the stock are Bullish like MACD, Bollinger Band, KST and OBV. Also, the company has high institutional holdings at 30.77 per cent.



The Bengaluru-based realty major reported a three-fold rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September.



Sobha Limited posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 48.3 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 against a net profit of Rs 16.2 crore in the year-ago period.



Total income rose to Rs 832.3 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, from Rs 545.9 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.