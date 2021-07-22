This stock doubled shareholder's money in 1 year; do you own it?

Share of Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL) has delivered 135 per cent return to its shareholders in one year. The share stood at Rs 135.25 on July 22, 2020. It has zoomed to Rs 318 today, translating into gains of 135 per cent during the period.



In comparison, Sensex rose 39 per cent in one year. Rs 5 lakh invested in the share a year ago would have turned into Rs 11.75 lakh today.

The stock rose 7 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 318 on BSE today after the company posted strong June quarter results. The stock has gained 33 per cent in the last three months and risen 66 per cent since the beginning of this year.



With a market capitalisation of over Rs 12,000 crore, the share stands higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, and 200-day moving averages.



According to MarketsMojo, the technical trend has improved from Mildly Bullish on May 19, 2021, and the stock is technically in a Bullish range now and has generated a 28.06 per cent return since then. Multiple factors for the stock are MACD, Bollinger Band, KST and OBV.

The institutional investors have increased their stake by 2.03% over the previous quarter and collectively hold 15.77% of the company. However, it noted that the valuation is expensive right now.



The company posted a net profit of Rs 115.75 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 as against a net profit of Rs 5.96 crore in June 2020. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1309.23 crore in June 2021 compared to Rs 876.20 crore in June 2020.



Sterlite Technologies announced that it will acquire Clearcomm Group, a leading Network Integration company in the UK to further globalise its system integration business. "The combined capability of STL and Clearcomm will enable the company to greatly contribute towards 'Project Gigabit'. This move combined with the existing data centre integration capabilities will further augment STL's presence in network integration in UK and Europe," the company said.



As part of the transaction, STL will acquire 80% of the shareholding of the Clearcomm in the first tranche and the balance 20% shareholding will be acquired in the second tranche in 2023.



Dr. Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL, remarked, "During the current unprecedented times, STL continues to provide support in the form of

extended services and stronger connectivity to our community and customers. We take pride in solving our customers' challenges through our global end-to-end solutions."



He added, "In anticipation of the shifts in the industry, STL has continued to strengthen its technology capabilities through investment in developing ecosystems and hiring top industry talent. As we increase our participation in our customers' digital transformation, we have built a healthy order book, and are confident of delivering the most advanced digital networks for our customers."