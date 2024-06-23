Three top valued companies add Rs 1.06 lakh crore in m-cap; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys top gainers

The combined market valuation of three top firms among the top-10 most valued companies increased by Rs 1,06,125.98 crore last week with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 217.13 points or 0.28 percent.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Infosys were the gainers from the top-10 pack, while Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India (SBI), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and ITC faced a combined erosion of Rs 1,01,769.1 crore.

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private lender added Rs 52,091.56 crore to its market capitalisation taking the overall value to Rs 12,67,056.69 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 36,118.99 crore taking its valuation to Rs 8,13,914.89 crore.

Among the IT pack, Infosys added Rs 17,915.43 crore in m-cap to Rs 6,35,945.80 crore.

However, the market valuation of RIL tumbled Rs 32,271.31 crore to Rs 19,66,686.57 crore.

The country’s largest insurer, LIC, lost Rs 27,260.74 crore from its m-cap, which stood at Rs 6,47,616.51 crore last week.

ITC’s valuation eroded by Rs 14,357.43 crore to Rs 5,23,858.91 crore and HUL lost Rs 8,904.95 crore in valuation to end up at Rs 5,73,617.46 crore.

The m-cap of TCS tanked by Rs 8,321.6 crore to Rs 13,78,111.45 crore and that of Bharti Airtel diminished by Rs 7,261.72 crore to Rs 8,04,262.65 crore.

State Bank of India’s valuation declined by Rs 3,391.35 crore to Rs 7,46,454.54 crore.

In the ranking of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries retained the number one place followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.