Time Technoplast share price today: Shares of Time Technoplast, the multibagger which clocked 437% returns in five years, have lost momentum in duration up to a year. The stock has taken a hit of 11.47% this year due to geopolitical tensions and the subsequent market correction.

In six months, the stock slipped 25%, posing a challenge for short-term investors. The shares of the packaging solutions firm joined the market relief rally today, rising 5.59% to Rs 167.05 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 8246 crore.

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Despite the relief rally, the stock is still down 33% from its 52-week high of Rs 248.95 reached on September 16, 2025.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Time Technoplast stands at 39.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Motilal Oswal says a 15% correction in TIME’s scrip from its recent peak makes it more attractive at 14x/12x FY27E/28E P/E.

"We, thus, reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of Rs 280 (69% upside), based on 20x FY28E P/E. The company’s focus on developing composite cylinders for various applications, along with a rising VAP mix, supports its robust outlook," said MOSL.

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In Q3 of the previous fiscal, consolidated revenue rose 12.75% YoY to Rs 1,564.77 crore. Net Profit surged 25.53% to Rs 128.52 crore.

For nine months ended December 31, 2025, PAT rose 21.13% to Rs 3,423 Cr. Profitability improved with higher EBITDA and Net Profit margins. The company also announced a 1:1 bonus issue and reduction of its Debt-to-Equity ratio to 0.07 from 0.23.

The company is engaged in industrial Packaging Solutions, Lifestyle Products, Automotive Components, Infrastructure / Construction related products, Material Handling Solutions & Composite Cylinders.