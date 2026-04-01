GRSE, BEL, Infosys, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma shares: Expert view & key levels to watch

Select stocks across the technology and pharma spaces are looking strong at current market levels, according to market expert Kiran Jani, Head of Technical Research at Jainam Broking.

Jani liked Infosys Ltd shares at the current market price. "Rs 1,250 should be seen as a strong support level for the stock. If the price is not breaking down this level, then we may expect a decent return in Infosys," he told Business Today.

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From the pharma segment, Jani liked Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and Lupin Ltd at current levels. "Both stocks are giving a strong breakout. Overall, if you want to make a portfolio, then Infosys, Lupin and Auro Pharma look promising at the current market price," he added.

On Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE), he said, "The stock today saw a gap-up opening. If prices keep sustaining Rs 2,200 level, GRSE could be a good stock to add to your portfolio for expected targets of Rs 2,600-2,700 in the near future."

For Bharat Electronics Ltd, he said, if the stock price stays above Rs 410-420 levels, then one may expect BEL to retest its all-time highs (around Rs 460-470 levels) in the near term. For this trade, Jani advised keeping a stop loss placed at Rs 400.

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Meanwhile, domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty tracked global cues on Wednesday. Asian markets surged up to 4 per cent earlier in the day, while Wall Street rallied overnight, as investors bet on a possible end to the Iran war.

The positive sentiment followed reports that US President Donald Trump indicated the US may wind down its military operations in Iran within three weeks and that Tehran did not have to make a deal as a prerequisite to end the conflict. Signals from the Iranian side also pointed towards a possible de-escalation.

On the domestic front, buying interest remained broad-based across sectors, with auto, banking, financial services, metals, IT, pharma, realty, energy and consumer stocks witnessing strong traction. The broader market also remained in positive territory.