Titagarh Rail, RVNL, IRFC, IRCTC: Railway stocks rise up to 14% today, here's why 

Shares of railway sector rose up to 11% on Friday with the counter showing strong investor interest amid a correction in the broader market. Shares such as Titagarh Rail, RVNL, IRFC, and IRCTC were the top gainers among the railway players. Titagarh Rail Systems gained up to 14.31% to reach Rs 924.90 against the previous close of Rs 809.10 on BSE. RVNL stock was another gainer rising 11.11% to Rs 417.70 against the previous close of Rs 375.90.

Advertisement

Shares of RailTel rose 8.52% to Rs 392.85; Jupiter Wagons up 10.42% to Rs 428.60 and Ircon International, adding 8.33% to Rs 192.30 on BSE.

Other railway-related stocks also experienced impressive gains. IRFC advanced 7% to Rs 140.20, Texmaco Rail gained 6.55% to Rs 164.90, IRCTC climbed nearly 4% to Rs 815.35 and CONCOR shares rose 6% to Rs 729.

Analysts say this rally is part of a broader bullish trend in the Indian stock market, specifically within the small-cap sector, which has seen gains exceeding 8% this week.

The announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and positive strides in US-India trade talks also favoured sentiments around the railway stocks.

He cautioned that the short- to medium-term outlook for railway stocks remains negative, largely due to a lack of substantial budget increases for the railway sector in FY26.

Advertisement

In a key update, RVNL has secured an infrastructure contract valued at Rs 115.79 crore from Central Railway.

RVNL stock gained over 11% on an intra day basis. "Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has received LOA from Central Railway for OHE Modification Work for Up-gradation of existing 1x25 KV Electric Traction System to 2x25 KV at Feeding System in Itarsi - Amla Section in Nagpur Division of Central Railway to meet 3000 MT Loading Target,” said RVNL.