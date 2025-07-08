Shares of Titan Company fell to their lowest in 14 sessions on Tuesday. The consumer goods and jewellery firm's stock fell to a low of Rs 3441 on July 8, its lowest level since June 19 this year. The stock is weak in the short term with losses of 1% in six months and 35 in six months.

Titan Company shares slipped 6% to Rs 3441 today against the previous close of Rs 3666.85 on BSE.

The weakness in the stock came today after the Gems and jewellery firm releases its business updates in Q1 of the current fiscal.

Titan reported a 20 per cent YoY rise in its consumer business during the quarter. The Tata company added 10 new stores, expanding its retail network to 3,322 outlets.

Titan said that its domestic jewellery operations grew 18% YoY in the quarter, led by gold price volatility affecting consumer sentiments. Titan said buyer growth was flat on YoY basis for both TMZ brands (Tanishq, Mia, Zoya) and CaratLane. Titan said that TMZ brands added 19 new stories, taking total count to 1086 stores.

Meawnhile, a total of 1.40 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 45.89 crore. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3.05 lakh crore. The stock has climbed 9 per cent in a year and risen 61% in three years.



Brokerage CITI has a 'Neutral' stance on the stock with a Target Price Of Rs 3,800.

In Q1 Update, the brokerage said studded mix continues to fall. LFL growth is driven entirely by ticket size growth. Margins are key to sustain current valuations for Titan, it added.

JPMORGAN too has a neutral call on the stock with a price target of Rs 3,350. The jewellery business performance was lacklusture in Q1 FY26. Jewellery revenue growth moderation came below expectations.

Next catalyst for Titan could be Q1 earnings.

Margin delivery & management's growth outlook amid early festive period is key to monitor in the company, said JPMorgan.

CLSA has an outperform call on the stock with a price target of Rs 4326. Consumer business growth of 20% YoY came below the estimated 22.8%. Jewellery division grew 18% YoY and watches division saw a robust 23% growth. Overall, sales growth was robust in context of an exceptional rise in gold prices and escalation geopolitical tension during the quarter.

Motilal Oswal has a price target of Rs 4,000 to the stock. It has maintained its buy stance after the earnings stating that Titan with its superior competitive positioning (in sourcing, studded ratio, youth-centric focus, and reinvestment strategy), continues to outperform other branded players.

"The brand recall and business moat are not easily replicable; therefore, Tanishq’s competitive edge will remain strong in the category. The store count reached 3,312 as of Mar’25, and the expansion story remains intact. The non-jewellery business is also scaling up well and will contribute to growth in the medium term," said the brokerage.

Brokerage Nuvama has revised its price target to Rs 4,541 (earlier Rs 4,115) and maintained its ‘BUY’ call on the Titan stock.