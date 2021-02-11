Top gainers today: List of 8 shares that rose over 5%

Reversing from two days of straight losses, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed at new highs on Thursday as banking, auto and financial shares witnessed profit-booking. Tracking mixed cues from European and Asian market index majors, the 30-share barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, ended 222 points higher at 15,531. The NSE Nifty 50 barometer closed 66 points higher at 15,173.

Sensex, Nifty close at record highs; RIL, Bajaj twins, Airtel, Hindalco top gainers

Yesterday, Sensex ended 19 points lower at 51,309 and Nifty fell 2 points to close at 15,106. On February 9, Sensex hit a record high of 51,753 and Nifty hit a lifetime high of 15,237.

Here's a look at top gainers on BSE and NSE today

1. Hindalco Industries

The top gainer on NSE today hit a new 52 week high of Rs 279.75, rising 6.3% intraday. The stock has risen 6% in the last 2 days of consecutive gains. The stock has risen 12% in one week, 11% in one month and 22% year-to-date. M-cap of the firm stood at Rs 66,386.53 crore as of today's session. The stock closed 5.51% higher on NSE today at Rs 294.80.

2. Reliance Industries

Shares of multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries traded as the top gainer on BSE and NSE. The stock closed 4.07% higher at Rs 2055.55 on BSE and 4.4% higher at Rs 2,061.80 on NSE. The index heavyweight stock has risen over 6% in the last 5 days of consecutive gains. The stock trades higher than 5, 20, 50 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 100-day moving averages. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 2062.20 and a low of Rs 1971.20 on BSE. RIL market capitalisation by the closing bell stood at Rs 13,03,103.74 crore today. RIL shares have risen 6.8% in a week, 8% in one month and 41% in one year.

3. Sun Pharma

The share price of Sun Pharma was also listed among the top gainer on both bourses today, rising over 3% intraday to touch its 52-week high of Rs 648.70. The stock closed 2.62% higher at Rs 643.50 on BSE and 2.63% higher at Rs 643.60 on NSE. Sun Pharma's market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,54,393.39 crore as of today's session. Sun Pharma share is trading higher than its 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages. The stock has earlier touched a 52-week low of Rs 315.20. Sun Pharma stock price has gained 1.9% in one week, 3.6% in one month and 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock gained 53% in one year.

4. Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance stock was trading as the top gainer on both BSE and NSE today and traded 1.85% away from 52 week high of Rs 5665. Bajaj Finance is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock has risen 1.7% in one week, 11% in one month and 5% year-to-date. M-cap of the firm stood at Rs 3,35,421.20 crore as of today's session. The stock closed 1.60% higher at Rs 5566.35 on BSE today and 1.72% higher at Rs 5,570 on NSE.

5. PowerGrid Corporation

PowerGrid Corp stock was trading among the top gainers on BSE and NSE today, trading 1.99% away from 52 week high of Rs 217.5. The stock has gained after 2 days. The stock trades higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. It has risen 4% in one week, 5% in one month and 12% year-to-date. M-cap of the firm stood at Rs 1,11,799.07 crore as of today's session. The stock closed 1.59% higher on BSE at Rs 213.70 and 1.83% higher at Rs 214.30 on NSE today.

6. Adani Ports

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone share traded 0.37% away from 52 week high of Rs 594. Adani Ports share touched an intraday high of Rs 479.4, rising 2.86% on BSE. Adani Ports & SEZ share is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. Market capitalization of the firm stood at Rs 1,20,218.75 crore today. Adani Ports share price has risen 4% in one week, 16% in one month. The stock has gained 22% year to date and 58% in one year. The stock closed 2.32% higher on NSE at Rs 590.25 today.

7. GAIL

GAIL stock price closed with a gain of 2.13% at Rs 136.40 on BSE and 2.10% at Rs 136.40 on NSE. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 138, rising 3.33% on BSE. The stock has risen 4.31% in the last 2 days. GAIL share has gained over 4% in one week and 0.5% in one month and 5.6% in one year. GAIL share trades higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

8. Bharti Airtel

The top gainers on BSE closed 1.42% higher at Rs 598.40 today, after rising 2.3% to an intraday high of Rs 603.70. Bharti Airtel is trading 3.49% away from 52 week high of Rs 623. The stock trades higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. M-cap of the telecom share stood at Rs 3,26,460.55 crore today.

Besides these, Axis Bank, HUL, Nestle, NTPC, Bajaj Auto were also trading among top gainers. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, TCS were among the top losers on BSE.

Market breadth was positive on BSE, with 1,725 shares advancing, 1,261 declining and 140 shares remaining unchanged. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies closed at Rs 2,04,15,902.50 crore today.Top gainers today: List of eight shares that rose up to 3%

