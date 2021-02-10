Top gainers today: List of eight shares that rose up to 3%

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty reversed from early gains and ended almost flat after a volatile session on Wednesday, as banking, metal and financial shares witnessed profit-booking. Ending range-bound for the second session, Sensex ended 19 points lower at 51,309 and Nifty 50 fell by 2 points to close at 15,106. Sectorally, indices ended on a mixed note today. Gains in realty, auto, IT and pharma were capped by losses in FMCG, metal, banking and financial stocks. Meanwhile,Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla, HUL, Titan, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and Asian Paints traded as the top gainers on BSE and NSE today

Sensex, Nifty end lower for second straight session; M&M, Tata Motors, TCS, SBI top losers

Here's a look at top gainers on BSE and NSE today

1. Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv stock price was trading as the top gainer on BSE today after the stock gained 4.2% intraday and touched a new 52 week high of Rs 10,361 on BSE. Bajaj Finserv is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock has risen 7% in one week, 11% in one month and 15% year-to-date. M-cap of the stock stood at Rs 1,62,875.58 crore as of today's session. The stock closed 2.96% higher at Rs 10,234 on BSE today.

2. Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra's (M&M) share rose 2.5% intraday, trading as the top gainers on both indices BSE and NSE. M&M stock trades higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The share has risen 9% in one week and 18% in a month. Year-to-date, the stock is up 26%. Market capitalisation of Mahindra & Mahindra rose to Rs 1,13,671.31 crore. The stock closed 2.2% higher on BSE at Rs 914.35 and 2.19% higher on NSE at Rs 914.60.

3. Cipla

Cipla shares touched an intraday high of Rs 866.85, rising 2.89 today and traded 1.75% away from 52 week high of Rs 878.55. Cipla share is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock price of Cipla has risen 1.7% in one week, 3% in one month and 94% in one year. Market cap of firm came in at Rs 69,641.89 crore in today's session. The top gainer on NSE closed 2.82% higher at Rs 865.50.

4. Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever share closed as the top gainer on BSE, rising 0.87% at Rs 2,235 apiece. HUL stock has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall. The stock trades higher than 100 day and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day and 50 day moving averages. Stock price of HUL has risen 0.15% in one week and 3.5% in one year. Market cap of the stock came in at Rs 5,25,337.28 crore in today's session.

5. Titan

Titan share traded 3.69% away from 52 week high of Rs 1620.95 today. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 1,589 and a low of Rs 1525 on BSE. Titan stock is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. Titan share has risen 3.5% in the last 3 days. Market capitalisation of Titan stood at Rs 1,38,787.61 crore today. Titan shares have risen 2.5% in a week, 0.9% in one month and 24% in one year. The stock closed 0.2% higher at Rs 1563 on BSE and 1.66% higher at Rs 1,585.75 on NSE.

6. Reliance Industries

Shares of multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries have risen 2.67% in the last 4 days. The top gainer on BSE traded higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 200-day moving averages but lower than 100-day moving averages. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 1983.95 and a low of Rs 1928 on BSE. RIL market capitalisation stood at Rs 12,52,198.03 crore today. RIL shares have risen 2.3% in a week, 2% in one month and 37% in one year. The stock closed 0.99% higher at Rs 1975.25 on BSE and 1.32% higher at Rs 1,981.90 on NSE.

7. Tata Consultancy Services

Trading among the top gainer on Sensex and Nifty, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price traded 4.18% away from 52 week high of Rs 3345.25 today. The IT stock traded higher than 5 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 20 day moving averages. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 3219.30 and low of Rs 3158.95 today. The stock closed 1.11% higher on BSE today at Rs 3,210.95 apiece. Market cap of the IT firm stood at Rs 11,40,443.52 crore during today's closing session. The stock has risen 0.37 % in one week, 3% in one month and 11% year-to-date. M-cap of the firm stood at Rs 12,04,871.97 crore as of today's session.

8. Asian Paints

Asian Paints share was trading as the top gainer on BSE, ending 0.12% higher on BSE at Rs 2,510. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 2,555 and an intraday low of Rs 2475. Asian Paints stock has risen 2.33% in one week and 34% in one year. However, it has fallen 11% in one month and 34% in one year. Market capitalisation of the firm stood at Rs 2,40,763.44 crore. The stock is trading higher than 5, 100 and 200-day but lower than 20, 50-day moving averages.

Other gainers were GAIL, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, HSFC, HCL Tech today. On the other hand, Dr Reddy's, ITC, SBI, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were among the top losers.

Market breadth was negative on BSE, with 1,465 shares advancing, 1,499 declining and remaining 161 shares unchanged. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies closed at Rs 2,03,00,428.17 crore today.

