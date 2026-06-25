Top stocks in news: Airtel, LIC, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, IRFC, Vedanta, NLC India

Indian equity benchmark indices settled higher on Wednesday on the back supportive global cues led by the US-Iran deal resulting in the fall in crude oil prices. The BSE Sensex soared 790.54 points, or 1.04 per cent, to close at 76,991.22, while NSE's Nifty50 rallied 197.55 points, or 0.83 per cent, to end at 24,021.65. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, June 25, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of IndusInd Bank Life Insurance Corporation, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Alkyl Amines, Anthem Biosciences, CARE Ratings, GIC Housing Finance, Dr Lal PathLabs, Mawana Sugars, Nippon Life India, SJS Enterprises, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Supreme Industries, Syngene International, Uflex, Vaibhav Global, Visaka Industries shall trade ex-dividend today.

Bharti Airtel: S&P Global Ratings has raised its long-term issuer credit rating on Bharti Airtel to BBB+ from BBB. It also upgraded the rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to BBB+ from BBB. Growing data consumption in the high-growth markets of India and Africa will drive higher earnings for Bharti Airtel and support debt reduction, said S&P.

HCL Technologies: The IT solutions and software player has announced an expanded partnership with Nokia to accelerate the adoption of autonomous networks through AI-driven network automation and the co-innovation of network automation RAN applications (rApps), including four new rApps hosted on Nokia's SMO marketplace.

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ICICI Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved ICICI Bank's proposal to purchase an additional shareholding of up to 2 per cent in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company to maintain its stake above 50 per cent, subject to compliance with certain conditions.

Tata Steel: The metal major player has acquired equity shares worth $172 million (Rs 1,625.29 crore) in T Steel Holdings, its wholly owned foreign subsidiary based in Singapore, as part of a broader multi-billion dollar investment programme approved earlier this year.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation: The Government of India has decided to exercise the oversubscription option to the extent of 11.24 crore equity shares (representing 0.86 percent of total paid-up equity) in the offer-for-sale (OFS) of Indian Railway Finance Corporation. This is in addition to the base offer size of 13.06 crore shares, representing a 1 percent stake.

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Vedanta: The metal player has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Vedanta Property Platforms (VPPL), in Mumbai, Maharashtra, to undertake real estate business and ancillary activities. The subsidiary, with a authorized capital of Rs 1 lakh, will serve as a strategic platform for undertaking real estate-related activities.

Bharat Forge: The leading forgings player's wholly owned subsidiary, BF Industrial Solutions (BFISL), has completed the acquisition of 36 lakh equity shares of RS Aerostructures, representing a 90 per cent stake in the company on a fully diluted basis. Following the completion of the transaction, RS Aerostructures has become a step-down subsidiary of Bharat Forge.

NLC India: The coal company's subsidiary, NLC India Renewables, has signed a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with OREDA for the establishment, operation, and maintenance of 1,000 MW of green energy projects in Odisha.

Sterlite Technologies: The global digital solutions company opened its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue on June 24, with a floor price of Rs 613.69 per share.

Embassy Developments: The real estate company announced the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh for a proposed large-scale commercial development in Lucknow, involving an investment of around Rs 1,500 crore.

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Life Insurance Corporation of India: Sunil Agrawal has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Life Insurance Corporation, effective July 14.

Garware Hi-Tech Films: The specialty polyester films player has approved the reappointment of Monika Garware as Vice Chairperson and Joint Managing Director for a period of five years, effective from November 1, 2026, to October 31, 2031.

Jubilant Pharmova: The pharma player's subsidiary, Jubilant Generics, has received a rectification order for Assessment Year 2023-24, reducing the total tax adjustments from Rs 107.89 crore to Rs 42.41 crore. Jubilant Generics has received relief from the relevant transfer pricing officer, thereby restoring tax losses amounting to Rs 65.48 crore.