Top stocks in news: Coal India, Eicher Motors, Shanti Gold, Swiggy, PB Fintech, Mankind

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Thursday on the back of Trump Tariffs, monthly expiry of F&O contracts, muted Q1 earnings and FIIs selling. BSE Sensex dropped 296.28 points, or 0.36 per cent, to settle at 81,185.58, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 86.70 points, or 0.35 per cent, to close at 24,768.35 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, July 31, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Cyber Media (India) shall trade ex-date for rights issue, while shares of Murae Organiser shall trade ex-bonus today.

Dividend stocks today: Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, BHEL, United Spirits, Varun Beverages, Bata India, Narayana Hrudayalaya, PNB Housing Finance, Premier Energies, PTC India, REC, Andhra Paper, Amara Raja Energy, Arkade Developers, Balaji Amines, Cello World, Chennai Petroleum, City Union Bank, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Data Patterns (India) and more will trade ex-dividend today.

Auto stocks: Automobile stocks including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicle makers and commercial vehicle players will be in focus today as companies release their sales volume numbers for the month of July.

Shanti Gold International: The B2B gold jewellery player will make its stock market debut on Friday. The company raised a total of Rs 360.11 crore via IPO, which ran for bidding between July 25 and July 29, selling its shares of Rs 199 apiece with lot size of 75 equity shares.

Coal India: The state-run coal miner reported a 20.2 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 8,734.2 crore, while revenue declined 4.4 per cent YoY to Rs 35,842.2 crore in the June 2025 quarter. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.5 per share.

Eicher Motors: The Royal Enfield maker reported a 9.4 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 1,205.2 crore, while revenue gained 14.8 per cent YoY to Rs 5,014.8 crore in the April-June 2025 quarter.

Swiggy: The quick commerce and food delivery player's net loss widened to Rs 1,197 crore, while revenue surged 54 per cent YoY to Rs 4,961 crore. Food delivery business grew 18.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,800 crore, while quick commerce revenue rose 115.5 per cent YoY to Rs 806 crore. Supply chain and distribution revenue soared 78.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,259 crore.

Gujarat Gas: The company has collaborated with Waree Energy by signing a gas sales agreement for the supply of 50,000 scmd of PNG to its lithium-ion cell manufacturing unit at Valsad, Gujarat. This partnership will pave the way for sustainable energy solutions and help reduce the carbon footprint.

PB Fintech: The new age insurance aggregator reported a 40.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 84.6 crore, while revenue surged 33.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,348 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025.

Mankind Pharma: The pharma player reported a 18.1 per cent YoY fall to Rs 444.6 crore, while revenue grew 24.5 per cent YoY to Rs 3,570.4 crore for the quarter for the three months ended on June 30, 2025.

Radico Khaitan: The liquor maker reported a 73.14 per cent YoY surge in its consolidated net profit to Rs 130.52 crore for the June quarter of FY26, helped by volume growth. Its revenue from operations increased 24.56 per cent YoY to Rs 5,313.51 crore for the quarter. Prestige & Above brand volume rose 16.8 per cent YoY to 3.84 million cases.

RR Kabel: The wires and cables player reported a 39.4 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 89.8 crore, with a 13.9 per cent YoY jump to Rs 2,058.6 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Deepak Nitrite: The specialty chemical company's subsidiary, Deepak Chem Tech, has issued 50 lakh 9 per cent optionally convertible redeemable preference shares (OCRPS), with a face value of Rs 100 each, aggregating to Rs 50 crore, to the parent company.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company: The standalone health insurance player's net loss widened sharply to Rs 91.44 crore, while gross written premium rose 11.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,632 crore in Q1FY26. Net written premium grey 11.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,287.9 crore.

Netweb Technologies: The IT server maker and defence player reported over 100 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 30.5 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, driven by a robust demand environment for artificial intelligence technologies. Its operating income also more than doubled to Rs 301.21 crore for the quarter.

City Union Bank: The private lender reported a 15.7 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 305.9 crore, while revenue increased 14.7 per cent YoY to Rs 625.3 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Its NPAs on both gross and net levels decline maringally.

PNB Housing Finance: Girish Kousgi has resigned as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company to pursue opportunities outside, effective October 28, 2025.

Bluspring Enterprises: The infrastructure management services player reported a 5 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 13 crore, while its revenue increased 13 per cent YoY to Rs 777 crore for the quarter. Ebitda decreased 11 per cent YoY to Rs 24 crore as margins contracted 83 per cent YoY to Rs 3.1 per cent for the quarter.