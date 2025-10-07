BHEL, Axis Bank, Radico Khaitan: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled with decent gains on Friday after a range-bound trading session. Domestic and global cues supported the sentiments at Dalal Street. BSE Sensex gained 223.86 points, or 0.28 per cent, to settle at 81,207.17, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 57.95 points, or 0.23 per cent, to close at 24,894.25 for the day.





Select buzzing stocks including Axis Bank, Radico Khaitan and Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what by Jigar S Patel, Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers has to say about these stocks ahead of Tuesday's trading session:





Bharat Heavy Electricals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 260 | Stop Loss: Rs 235

BHEL has recently established a strong base near its 200-day EMA and SMA, indicating that the stock has found solid support at lower levels. The formation of this base has been followed by a trendline breakout, signalling renewed bullish momentum. The RSI is trading above 60, reflecting positive price strength, while the MACD has turned bullish, further confirming the upward bias. These technical indicators collectively suggest that the stock is gaining traction and could witness continued buying interest in the near term. From a short-term trading perspective, immediate support is placed at Rs 235, while resistance is seen around Rs 260, which may act as the next target zone if the current momentum sustains.





Axis Bank | Book Profits | Resistance: Rs 1,250 | Support: Rs 1,150

Over the past five weeks, Axis Bank has witnessed a strong and steady uptrend, delivered an impressive performance and moved decisively above the Rs 1,200 mark. This consistent rally reflects strong bullish sentiment and sustained buying interest. However, at the current juncture, the stock appears overextended on the charts, suggesting limited immediate upside potential. Hence, traders are advised to consider booking partial profits at higher levels to safeguard gains. In terms of key technical levels, short-term support is placed near Rs 1,150, which may act as a cushion in case of minor corrections, while resistance is seen around Rs 1,250, where the stock could face some selling pressure or consolidation in the near term.





Radico Khaitan | Buy | Target: Rs 3,060 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,880

Radico has been consistently forming higher highs and higher lows, confirming the presence of a well-established uptrend. The stock’s price structure indicates sustained buying interest and healthy momentum. Moreover, the momentum oscillators are not showing any signs of negative divergence, which supports the continuation of the ongoing bullish move. From a technical perspective, short-term support is placed at Rs 2,880, while resistance is seen around Rs 3,060. Traders may look to accumulate near support levels for favourable risk-reward opportunities and consider booking profits near resistance, as the stock may face mild selling pressure around that zone in the near term.

