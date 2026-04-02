Top stocks in news: Hero Moto, Wipro, Powerica, IndiGo, IOCL, Lupin, IREDA, Glenmark, NMDC

Indian equity benchmark indices settled higher in the first session of FY27 thanks to positive sentiments over easing west Asia conflict, stable crude oil prices and rebound in the rupee. The BSE Sensex zoomed 1.186.77 points, or 1.65 per cent, to close at 73,134.32, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 348 points, or 1.56 per cent, to end at 22,679.40. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 02, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of Aster DM Healthcare, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, CRISIL, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Sundaram-Clayton and TVS Holdings shall trade ex-dividend today. Shares of B2B Software Technologies shall trade ex-date for bonus, while shares of R&B Denims shall trade ex-date for split and bonus.

Powerica: The power solutions company will make its stock market debut on Thursday, April 02 after it raised a total of Rs 1,100 crore via IPO between March 24-27. The issue was sold for Rs 395 apiece with a lot size of 37 equity shares and was overall subscribed 1.45 times during the bidding period.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports): The rice exports is also scheduled for its listing at the bourses on Thursday, April 2 after raising a total of Rs 440 crore via IPO route, which saw overall bidding for 3.23 times. Its shares were sold for Rs 212 apiece with a lot size of 70 equity shares between March 24-27.

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Sai Parenteral's: The pharma solutions player shall also begin its innings at Dalal Street from Thursday, April 2 as it raised a total of Rs 409 crore via IPO between March 24-27. The issue was overall subscribed 1.05 times and the company sold its shares for Rs 395 apeice with a lot size of 37 shares.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler major has completed the acquisition of 2,68,219 Series E cumulative compulsorily convertible preference shares in Euler Motors for Rs 210 crore. Following this acquisition, the company now holds a 36.67 per cent stake.

Wipro: Nagendra Bandaru, the current President and Managing Partner of Technology Services Global Business Lines (GBLs), has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the AI-Native Business & Platforms unit and will continue as a Senior Managerial Personnel (SMP). Kanwar Singh will now take over as President and Managing Partner of Technology Services GBLs.

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InterGlobe Aviation: The budget carrier player revised fuel charges on domestic and international routes for all new bookings, effective April 2. The domestic fuel surcharge has been revised to a range of Rs 275–Rs 950 based on distance slabs, while international routes have seen steeper hikes.

Indian Oil Corporation: The state-run oil marketing player reported a strong operational performance for FY26, with multiple segments delivering record volumes, led by refining, pipelines and marketing businesses. Its refineries achieved the highest-ever crude throughput of 75.4 million metric tonnes (MMT), supported by an operational reliability of 99.5 per cent.

Lupin: The pharma company’s subsidiary, Nanomi BV, Netherlands, has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 43.38 per cent stake in Multicare Pharmaceuticals Philippines, Inc. (MPPI), a subsidiary of Nanomi, for $39.6 million. The transaction is expected to be completed by May 2026.

Varun Beverages: The PepsiCo bottler has fixed Wednesday, April 8, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for its final dividend for the financial year ended December 31, 2025. It will pay a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The drugmaker will manage the end-to-end commercialization and distribution of Ryaltris (Olopatadine Hydrochloride and Mometasone Furoate) Nasal Spray, 665 mcg/25 mcg, in the United States, effective April 1. Ryaltris is used for the treatment of symptoms associated with seasonal allergic rhinitis in adults and pediatric patients.

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NMDC: The state-run metal player reported a 50.7 per cent YoY jump in iron ore production at 5.35 MT, while total sales rose 40.1 per cent YoY to 5.90 MT in the March 2026 quarter.

Prestige Estates Projects: The real estate company has secured a prime land parcel in Sector 92, Gurugram, and entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for a 17.212-acre land parcel. The proposed development is expected to have a saleable area of approximately 3 million square feet, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of around Rs 4,200 crore.

Indian Bank: The state-run lender's total business rose 13.1 per cent YoY to Rs 14.98 lakh crore in January-March 2025 period. The gross advances increased 13.6 per cent YoY to Rs 6.68 lakh crore, while total deposits jumped 12.6 per cent YoY to Rs 8.30 lakh crore for the quarter. CASA ratio dropped to 39.86 per cent.

Karnataka Bank: The private lender's total deposits rose 3.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.08 lakh crore, while gross advances increased 6.9 per cent YoY to Rs 83,337 crore for the three-month ended March 31, 2026. CASA to total deposits increased 190 bps to 33.65 per cent, while CASA jumped 10 per cent YoY to Rs 36,621 crore for the quarter.

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V-Mart Retail: The retail chain reported a 24 per cent YoY growth in total revenue to Rs 971 crore, while same store sales grew 12 per cent for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. The company opened 29 new stores and shut 6 stores, adding net 23 stores for the quarter.

South Indian Bank: The Kerala-based lender's advances rose 15.66 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 lakh crore, while deposits jumped 14.71 per cent YoY to Rs 1.23 lakh crore in March 2026 quarter. CASA ratio rose 75 bps to 32.12 per cent and CASA increased 17.47 per cent YoY to Rs 39,621 crore.

Gaudium IVF and Women Health: The recently listed fertility healthcare player has introduced Al-led infertility treatment. The development involves the integration of advanced Al-driven embryology systems, including SiD (Sperm Identification Device) and ERICA (Embryo Ranking Intelligent Classification Assistant), into routine clinical practice.

Ganesh Consumer Products: Promoter Manish Mimani has acquired over 2.95 lakh equity shares of the FMCG players worth Rs 5 crore on March 30, 2025 from open market to increase his shareholding to 23.20 lakh equity shares or 5.74 per cent.