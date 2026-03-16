Top stocks in news: Hindalco, IndiGo, DMart, Adani Power, Britannia, Ola, JSL, Waaree, GMR

Indian benchmark indices ended with big cuts on Friday amid the rising geopolitical tension in West Asia, coupled with macroeconomic shocks around rising inflation concerns. The BSE Sensex nosedived 1,470.50 points, or 1.93 per cent, to close at 74,563.92, while NSE's Nifty50 crashed 488.05 points, or 2.06 per cent, to end at 23,151.10. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, March 16, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of DIC India shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of SAIL and Samman Capital remain in F&O ban list.

Hindalco Industries: The metal major stated that it has not halted operations of its aluminium extrusions business, regarding the clarification note addressing media reports claiming Hindalco halted aluminium product sales amid the Iran war. The aluminium extrusions segment constitutes a small portion of Hindalco’s production capacity.

Britannia Industries: Members of the company have approved the appointment of Rakshit Hargave as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company for a term of five years, effective December 15.

InterGlobe Aviation: The budget carrier player has introduced a fuel charge on domestic and international routes, effective March 14, due to the significant surge in fuel prices following ongoing geopolitical issues in the Middle East. IATA’s Jet Fuel Monitor indicates over an 85 per cent increase in fuel prices for the region.

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Avenue Supermarts: The company board has approved the appointment of Kalpana Unadkat, Independent Director, as Chairperson of the company, effective April 1. Chandrashekhar Bhave, Chairman of the Board, will complete his second term as an Independent Director on May 16, 2026.

Jindal Stainless: The metal company said the West Asia war has disrupted its operations due to fuel shortages and shipping delays. Limited availability of industrial gases such as propane/LPG and natural gas has forced plants to operate at rationalised capacity. Vessel diversions and longer transit times have also strained supply chains.

Adani Power: The utility arm of Adani Group has received a letter of award (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for the supply of 1,600 MW thermal power under a long-term Power Supply Agreement.

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Waaree Energies: The renewable energy company will open a 10 GW integrated ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra, with an investment of Rs 6,200 crore.

GMR Airports: The airport operator company has received a letter of award (LoA) from Delhi International Airport (DIAL), intimating that it has emerged as the selected bidder to upgrade, modernize, finance, operate, manage, and maintain Cargo Terminal 1 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

Ola Electric Mobility: The electronic two-wheeler maker has launched the EndICEAge campaign to accelerate India's transition from petrol-powered two-wheelers to electric mobility, offering limited-period benefits worth over Rs 20,000.

Data Patterns (India): The defence solutions company has received an order worth Rs 288 crore from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for the supply of 32 units of Doppler Weather Radars.

Omnitech Engineering: The recently listed EPC player reported a 1.4 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 22.3 crore, while revenue increased 7.6 per cent YoY to Rs 134.4 crore for the December 2025 quarter.

JK Lakshmi Cement: The cement company has been declared the preferred bidder for the mining lease of the New Umrangso limestone block in Assam. The limestone block spans an area of 200 hectares.

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Voltas: The Assistant Commissioner of State Tax has initiated inspection proceedings at the Tata Group company's office premises in Mumbai on March 12, in respect of GST records pertaining to Maharashtra. The proceedings are ongoing, and the company is fully cooperating with the GST authorities.

PN Gadgil Jewellers: The jewellery player opened a new store under Franchise Owned, Company Operated (FOCO) Model at Panchami Heights, Sawantwadi, Sindhudurg, Maharashtra on March 14, 2026. Accordingly, the total number of stores now stands at 71.

Dilip Buildcon: The civil constructions company has been declared the L-1 bidder for a road project worth Rs 160.2 crore from the Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OBCCL) on an Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) basis in Odisha. The project involves the construction of a diversion road of Duduka–Gopalpur–Toparia Road in Sundargarh on an EPC mode.

Seamec: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has issued a notification of award to the consortium of Seamec and Supreme Hydro for the hiring of operation & maintenance (O&M) services for ONGC-owned MSV 'Samudra Sevak' for 2026–2028. The total value of the order will be around Rs 410.74 crore.

Ramky Infrastructure: The infra player has announced the execution of a Concession Agreement between the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and its subsidiary Maha Integrated Life Sciences City (MILeS City) for the development of a High-Tech Pharmaceutical Park at the Dighi Port Industrial Area in Raigad, Maharashtra.

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Bajel Projects: The civil construction firm has an EPC contract worth over Rs 700 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co. (MSETCL) for the establishment of a 400/220 kV AIS substation at Saswad, Pune, along with its associated transmission lines.