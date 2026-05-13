Why Dixon Tech shares surged 5% today; buy, hold or sell? Target prices for 12 months

Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd rose 5 per cent in Wednesday's trade after the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) major reported a better-than-expected March quarter profit amid a challenging environment. Analysts said Dixon's Q4 profit beat consensus estimates by 6 per cent, but noted that the company's flat volume guidance, ex-Vivo, for FY27 suggested muted near-term prospects. They have cut their earnings estimates to price in lower volumes and margins. For now, the stock was up 5.43 per cent at Rs 10,690 on BSE.

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Emkay Global cut its FY27 and FY28 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 27-29 per cent, factoring in lower smartphone volume, along with pressure on mobile business margin due to lapse of PLI and delay in backward integration. It retained 'Buy' on the stock, given robust cash flows, over 25 per cent return ratios, negative working capital cycle despite tougher macro conditions, and headwinds in FY26, revising lower its target by 18 per cent to Rs 12,500 from Rs 15,200.

Dixon's Q4 results were above estimates, even as mobile volumes were hit by weak demand on account of continued high memory prices, MOFSL said. This brokerage said Dixon Tech will be focusing on smartphone volume traction as demand has gradually started improving, approval for the Vivo JV, PLI 2.0 with a focus on boosting mobile exports, pace of commissioning of the display facility in H2FY27, and volume improvement in exports.

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"We tweak our estimates to bake in lower volumes and lower margins but higher smartphone realization. We reiterate our Buy rating with a DCF-based target of Rs 14,600 against Rs 14,700," MOFSL said.

Dixon Tech's Q4 print held no significant surprise, said JM Financial, even as it said adjusted profit was 5 per cent ahead of its estimates. It said the stress around high chip prices disrupting demand could limit FY27E organic smartphone volume growth.

For FY27, ex-Vivo, Dixon guided for flat volumes. "The best-case argument being double-digit growth, contingent upon PLI 2.0 fructifying and significantly aiding exports, all in FY27. Fortunately, the possibility of a 12–15 per cent increase in smartphone ASPs could moderate an otherwise sharp decline in smartphone revenue. We, however, believe, given the current situation, flat volumes in FY27E too might be an optimistic scenario," JM Financial said.

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"It is also key that Dixon operates on a fixed-fee model (it is paid a fixed conversion fee/unit manufactured). Hence, as volumes get impacted, absolute Ebitda too sees a dip, with no support from rising ASPs; this explains our cut in FY27/28E EBITDA. Hope is for IT hardware and telecom equipment business to do some heavy lifting in FY27E," JM said while suggesting 'ADD' with a target price of Rs 11,200.

HDFC Institutional Equities said the near-term outlook remains challenging, given the slowdown in the mobile handset industry amid rising memory prices, the expiry of PLI incentives, potential delays in Vivo JV approval and slow ramp-up of backward integration posing downside risks.

"Consequently, we cut our revenue and adjusted PAT estimates by 3 per cent/2 per cent and 4/9 per cent for FY27/28E, respectively. Accordingly, we downgrade our rating from Add to REDUCE, with a lower target price of Rs 10,560/share," it said.

Nuvama said Dixon's balance sheet continues to remain strong with negative working capital days (8 days) and net cash of Rs 470 crore. "We cut EPS estimates by up to 8% to reflect weaker margin expectations. We maintain target PER at 55 times, yielding March 2027 target of Rs 11,700," it said.