50% cut in convoys to encouraging work from home: Measures taken by states after PM Modi's austerity push

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for austerity measures amid rising global fuel prices, the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states announced steps to reduce official vehicle use and promote public transport, carpooling, and revive COVID-era measures like work-from-home and virtual meetings. The moves were framed as practical responses to global uncertainty and a need to conserve resources.

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On Monday, PM Modi urged citizens to avoid non-essential foreign travel and gold purchases for a year and prioritise local goods.

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"During the Corona period, we adopted work from home, online meetings, video conferences and developed many such systems. We had also become accustomed to them," he said while speaking at an event in Telangana.

"Today, the need of the hour is that we restart those practices, as it would be in the national interest, and we must once again give them priority," he added.

Uttar Pradesh

In Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a 50 per cent cut in convoy vehicles and directed officials to remove unnecessary vehicles from official convoys. He also suggested that ministers, MPs, MLAs and public representatives use public transport at least once a week and observe a weekly “No Vehicle Day”.

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Commenting that states must act on PM Modi's appeal, he directed departments to hold 50 per cent of internal meetings virtually. Furthermore, Yogi asked industries and start-ups to encourage work-from-home arrangements, including advisories for two days of remote work in large establishments.

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Schools and colleges were asked to encourage the use of school buses, while authorities were directed to stagger office timings, promote cycling, carpooling and electric vehicles, and expand public transport on busy routes.

Adityanath also appealed to people to conserve electricity, avoid unnecessary decorative lighting after 10 pm, reduce edible oil consumption and limit non-essential foreign travel for six months. He urged people to promote domestic tourism and locally made products, including ODOP and GI-tagged items, and directed officials to promote natural farming, rooftop solar systems and wider PNG use.

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Maharashtra

CM Devendra Fadnavis has directed that ministers cannot use aircraft for official travel without his approval unless it is extremely urgent. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that most of his departmental meetings are being conducted online.

Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has also issued instructions within his department to move to virtual meetings. He also directed officials to prioritise electric vehicles instead of petrol and diesel vehicles.

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West Bengal

CM Suvendu Adhikari said that he has issued instructions to cut down the number of vehicles in his cavalcade. He added that only those vehicles that are absolutely essential should be retained.

Bihar

After PM Modi's appeal to reduce fuel consumption, Bihar deputy CM and JD(U) veteran Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said the entire country should support the PM's appeal for austerity.

He said that he has reduced the number of vehicles in his cavalcade by half, adding that he would undertake official travel only when necessary. Bihar building construction minister Leshi Singh appealed to women to avoid purchasing gold for one year, citing national interest.

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Bihar science, technology and technical education minister Sheela Mandal said that she would travel using only one vehicle. "I have personally decided that, henceforth, I will travel using only a single vehicle. If there is no necessity, I will not undertake any travel at all," she said.

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Delhi

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said ministers, MLAs, officials and departments would minimise official vehicle use, prioritise carpooling and use Metro and bus services wherever possible. She urged residents to reduce dependence on private vehicles and act responsibly during the ongoing global energy uncertainty caused by the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

Gujarat

Following Prime Minister Modi's appeal to save fuel, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat decided to avoid air travel for events inside the state. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi have issued orders to reduce the size of their convoys.

State health minister and labour minister have decided to forego their escort vehicles. Vice-Chancellors of all universities have been directed to observe at least one day as "Chemical Engine Free Day". All faculty and students should prioritise bicycles, electric vehicles or public transport over petrol and diesel vehicles.

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All administrative officials and employees have been directed to refrain from using unnecessary vehicles for official purposes and to make every effort to conserve fuel.

Rajasthan

CM Bhajanlal Sharma has reduced his official convoy to 5 cars and instructed that no unnecessary vehicles should be used in his cavalcade. Similar instructions have been issued to the chief secretary and other state officials.

Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has reduced the number of vehicles in his official convoy from 13 to 8 after PM Modi's appeal for energy conservation. The state government has instructed that no vehicle rallies will be organised during his visits and tours.

Ministers have been directed to use the minimum possible number of vehicles for official travel. Ministers and other dignitaries have also been directed to opt for public transport instead of official vehicles and avoid unnecessary fuel consumption.

(With agency inputs)