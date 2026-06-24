Top stocks in news: Infosys, IRFC, YES Bank, Vedanta, Honasa, Bajaj Auto, City Union, SIS

Indian equity benchmark settled lower on Tuesday on the back of mixed global sentiments as traders' focus has shifted towards the US-India trade deal and the progress of Monsoon in India. The BSE Sensex tanked 893.39 points, or 1.16 per cent, to close at 76,200.68, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 278.80 points, or 1.18 per cent, to end at 23,824.10. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, June 24, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of Shankara Buildpro and Wheels India shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of Bajaj Auto shall trade ex-buyback and shares of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India and Kotyark Industries shall trade ex-bonus for today.

Infosys: The IT solutions player announced an expanded multi-year collaboration with Nasdaq-listed GlobalFoundries, a leading semiconductor manufacturer, to deliver AI-led managed services across GF's enterprise IT landscape.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation: The Government of India is set to sell a 2 per cent stake in the state-run railway company, including a greenshoe option of an additional 1 percent stake, via offer-for-sale on June 24-25. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 91 per share.

YES Bank: The private lender's board of directors will meet on June 29 to consider raising funds through the issuance of equity and debt securities.

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Vedanta: Promoter entity Twin Star Holdings sold 6.5 crore shares of Vedanta through a block deal worth approximately Rs 1,896 crore. The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 291.36 apiece on the NSE.

Honasa Consumer: The beauty and personal care has acquired 58 per cent majority stake in Fluence Pharma, a science-backed nutraceuticals company. The strategic acquisition marks Honasa's entry into the high-growth nutraceuticals segment.

City Union Bank: The board has approved August 14 as the date for the annual general meeting (AGM) and fixed July 31 as the record date for the dividend. The company board has also approved raising up to Rs 500 crore through the QIP route.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment: The leisure & entertainment player is ready to recommence operations at Imagicaa Water Park in Khopoli, Maharashtra, with effect from June 26, considering the rainfall in the catchment area and the resources now available. It estimated the revenue loss at Rs 50 lakh and said it had taken steps for water conservation and to ensure business continuity in light of the disruption.

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Rashi Peripherals: The electronics distribution player has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 67 per cent stake in VDA Infosolutions for Rs 368.50 crore, subject to the fulfilment of customary closing conditions. The remaining 33 per cent stake will be acquired in three equal annual tranches of 11 percent each in August 2027, August 2028, and August 2029, respectively.

SIS: The company board of directors of the company will meet on June 29 to consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares.

Satin Creditcare Network: The leading NBFC player has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The fundraising will be carried out in one or more tranches over the next year, subject to shareholder approval at the company's upcoming AGM.