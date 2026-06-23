Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles eyes 20% market share by FY31

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles aims to nearly double its volumes from about 6.4 lakh units in FY26 to more than 12 lakh units by 2030-31 as it looks to corner 20% market share in the world’s third-largest car market.

“We are building towards sustained growth momentum and 20% market share over the next phase of growth,” the automaker said in its Investor Day 2026 presentation.

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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles’ market share rose to 13.02% in FY26 but stayed slightly below 13.42% market share cornered by Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), according to VAHAN data. India’s biggest carmaker by volume, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd recorded 39.71% market share in FY26.

To up its game in volumes, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles plans to double down on electric vehicles and compressed natural gas-powered cars.

“Multi-powertrain strategy will be the largest lever as our portfolio broadens,” the automaker said, adding that the next phase of growth will involve adding 6 lakh incremental units.

The company plans to sustain its leading market share in electric vehicles and gain a higher share in the CNG segment. EVs and CNG vehicles are expected to account for a significant share of incremental volume growth, the automaker said.

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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has the widest EV portfolio ranging from Rs 7 lakh and going up to Rs 29 lakh.

“In EVs, we have the widest portfolio and will continue to strengthen it,” the company said. “We will ensure that there is a model for every Indian buyer across price points and bodystyles,” it added.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles plans to expand its portfolio to 15 nameplates by FY31, including six new nameplates and more than 20 facelifts and refreshes.

The company aims to address over 80% of the passenger vehicle market and target at least 25% market share in every segment it participates in.

“Our product interventions will expand our addressable market,” the company said, adding that new nameplates will capture existing segments, and also create new segments in the industry.

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The Tata group company plans to increase annual manufacturing capacity from 9 lakh units to 13 lakh units within two to three years. The automaker recently began production at its Panapakkam plant in Tamil Nadu.

Tata Motors’ PV unit is also ramping up its distribution network. The company plans to grow its sales network from 1,669 outlets in FY26 to 3,200 by FY31. It also plans to increase its service touchpoints from 1,211 outlets to more than 3,000 over the same period.