Adani Power, BHEL, Tata Power : How to trade these 3 buzzing power stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled lower extended their weakness for another trading session and settled lower on Wednesday due to muted global cues. Traders continued to book profits over valuations concerns ahead of Q2 earnings. BSE Sensex dropped 386.47 points, or 0.47 per cent, to settle at 81,715.63, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 112.60 points, or 0.45 per cent, to close at 25,056.90 for the day.



Select buzzing power stocks including Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Adani Power and Tata Power Company are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Senior Technical Analyst at YES Securities has to say about these stocks ahead of Thursday's trading session:



Tata Power Company | Caution | Resistance: Rs 400 | Support: Rs 380

Tata Power continues to consolidate within the Rs 380-400 range on the daily charts. This range-bound action is expected to persist until a decisive close occurs outside this band. The indicators reflect a lack of directional momentum with the Daily RSI showing a bearish crossover while the Daily MACD remains in positive territory. A decisive break above Rs 400 is needed to spark fresh upward momentum. Conversely, a break below the key support at Rs 380 could initiate a new downtrend.



Bharat Heavy Electricals | Hold | Resistance: Rs 242 | Support: Rs 225

A battle between bulls and bulls is evident in BHEL at the Rs 242-245 resistance zone which converges with the 100-day SMA. While a bullish weekly candlestick pattern indicates buying interest at this level, the stock is facing minor profit-taking on daily charts, preventing an immediate breakout. The key support to watch is Rs 225; holding above it keeps the bullish structure intact. A successful close above Rs 245 is needed to confirm renewed momentum and target Rs 256.



Adani Power | Caution | Resistance: Rs 165 | Support: Rs 145

Adani Power's significant advance from Rs 125 to Rs 182 is now facing a pullback as profit-taking suggests a period of correction or consolidation is likely. The formation of a Gravestone Doji on the weekly chart adds technical weight to this slowdown scenario. On the downside, the critical support level to watch is Rs 145. A breach of this support may accelerate a decline toward the Rs 133-125 area. Conversely, a bullish reversal would only be confirmed upon a sustained break above the Rs 165-170 resistance band.