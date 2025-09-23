Top stocks in news: Kfin Tech, Maruti Suzuki, Euro Pratik, Hyundai, Vikran, Alkem Labs, RVNL

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Monday, tracking the weakness in the IT stocks over hiked H-1B visa fee by the US. BSE Sensex tanked 466.26 points, or 0.56 per cent, to settle at 82,159.97, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 124.70 points, or 049 per cent, to close at 25,202.35. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, September 23, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Piramal Enterprises shall trade ex-date for amalgamation, while shares of Mangalam Industrial Finance shall trade ex-date for rights issue today. Shares of Pidilite Industries and Time Technoplast shall trade ex-date for bonus issue today.

Dividend shares today: Shares of Amba Enterprises, Best Agrolife, Crest Ventures, Dev IT, Emerald Finance, Grovy India, Gujarat Apollo,, Hariom Pipe Industries, HP Adhesives, India Glycols, Mold-Tek Technologies, Premier Explosives, Steel Strips Wheels, Sunteck Realty, Talbros Engineering, Tilaknagar Industries, Vipul Organics, Zodiac Ventures and others shall trade ex-dividend today.

Euro Pratik Sales: The decorative laminates player will make its Dalal Street debut today after the company sold its shares between September 16 and September 18, which was overall subscribed only 1.34 times. The company sold its shares for Rs 235-247 apiece with a lot size of 60 apiece.

Advertisement

Kfin Technologies: Private equity firm General Atlantic may sell a 10–15 per cent stake in the financial services provider through block deals at a 5–8 per cent discount, suggest some media reports. General Atlantic sold a total of 26 per cent in the company and currently holds a 22.9 per cent stake.

Maruti Suzuki India: The leading homegrown carmaker has delivered close to 30,000 cars and received 80,000 enquiries on the first day of Navratri.

Hyundai Motor India: The passenger vehicle player has recorded 11,000 dealer billings on the first day of the nine-day Navaratri festival, marking its best single-day performance in the past five years. The company anticipates sustained festive demand. On the other hand, Tapan Kumar Ghosh has resigned as the Function Head - National Sales of the company, effective October 3.

Advertisement

Alkem Laboratories: The pharma company announced the launch of Pertuza injection 420 mg/14mL, a pertuzumab biosimilar, in India for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway company has emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 145.3 crore from Southern Railway. The project involves the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of traction substations in the Salem division of Southern Railway.

NTPC Green Energy: The renewables energy firm commissioned part of the 9.9 MW wind capacity out of the total installed capacity of 92.4 MW (wind) in Bhuj, Gujarat, under Ayana Renewable Power Four. With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NGEL Group will increase to 7,382.475 MW.

Amber Enterprises India: The electronics manufacturer firm has raised Rs 1,000 crore via the allotment of 12,57,861 shares to qualified institutional buyers, including Nomura India, Invesco India, HDFC Life Insurance, Allianz Global Investors Fund, and HDFC Mutual Fund, at Rs 7,950 per share.

Vikran Engineering: The recently listed EPC player reported 31.7 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 5.65 crore, while its revenue jumped 17 per cent YoY to Rs 159.2 crore for the June 2025 quarter.

Advertisement

KEC International: The RPG Group company has secured new orders worth Rs 3,243 crore for transmission and distribution projects in the United Arab Emirates and the United States. With these orders, its year-to-date (YTD) order intake stands at Rs 11,700 crore.

Brigade Enterprises: The real estate company has signed a Joint Development Agreement to develop a residential project in South Bengaluru. The project will span 7.5 acres with a gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 1,200 crore.

JK Lakshmi Cement: The cement player has commissioned an additional grinding unit with a capacity of 13.50 lakh tonnes per annum at Surat and completed the de-bottlenecking of its cement mills at Jaykaypuram, Sirohi. With this, the total cement capacity of the company has increased from 16.5 MTPA to 18 MTPA.

JBM Auto: The auto ancillary company's subsidiary, JBM Electric Vehicles, entered into a strategic partnership with Al Habtoor Motors, UAE. Under this partnership, Al Habtoor Motors will be the exclusive importer and distributor of JBM’s electric buses in the UAE.

Birla Corporation: The Government of Telangana has declared RCCPL, a wholly owned material subsidiary of the company, as the preferred bidder in the auction of the Guda-Rampur limestone and manganese block.

Advertisement

Suraj Estate Developers: The real estate developer has announced the launch of a residential tower, Suraj Park View 1, in Dadar (West), Mumbai, with an estimated gross development value of Rs 250 crore and a saleable carpet area of 0.53 lakh square feet.