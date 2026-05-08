Top stocks in news: Lenskart, BSE, Britannia, SBI, Lupin, Dabur, MRF, Pidilite, PNC Infra

Indian equity benchmark indices settled slightly lower on Thursday led by muted global cues as the profit booking in the select pockets capped the gains . The BSE Sensex fell 114 points, or 0.15 per cent, to close at 77,844.52, while NSE's Nifty50 shed 4.30 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 24,326.65 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, May 08, 2026:



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Quarterly results today: State Bank of India, Titan Company, Tata Consumer Products, Swiggy, Hyundai Motor India, Bank of Baroda, ABB India, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, JSW Infrastructure, Kalyan Jewellers India, Oberoi Realty, CreditAccess Grameen, Balkrishna Industries, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and others will announce their results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Laurus Labs, National Aluminium Company, KSB, Somany Ceramics, Omax Autos, Sundram Fasteners and Central Bank of India shall trade ex-dividend today.

Lenskart Solutions: The eyewear major is expected to witness a large block deal, with existing investors looking to sell 7.2 crore shares worth Rs 3,293.6 crore, suggest some media reports. The block deal price is at Rs 470 apeice, a 3.6 per cent discount at its last close. The deal is expected to involve exits by Birdseye View Holding, TR Capital Mauritius, ABG Capital and Kariba Holdings.

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Britannia Industries: The biscuit-maker reported a 21.1 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 678 crore, while revenue rose 6.5 per cent YoY to Rs 4,719 crore for the three months ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda rose 5.9 per cent YoY to Rs 853 crore, while margins remained flat at 18.1 per cent. It announced a dividend of Rs 90.5 per share for the quarter.

BSE: The leading exchange reported a 88 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 2,487, while revenue from operations rose 63 per cent YoY to Rs 4,834 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda more than doubled at Rs 3,079 crore, with margins improving to 64 per cent for the quarter. The company announced a dividend of Rs 10 per share.

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Lupin: The pharma player reported a 89 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,460 crore, while revenue came in up 31.9 per cent YoY to Rs 7,475 crore for the March 2025 quarter. Ebitda jumped 88.1 per cent YoY to Rs 2,486 crore, with margins improving sharply to 33.3 per cent. It announced a dividend of Rs 18 per share.

United Breweries: The Heineken Group launched Amstel Grande Packaged Drinking Water, adding to its packaged drinking water portfolio, which shall be available in 200 ml and 500 ml formats, with an initial rollout in Uttar Pradesh, followed by other states. The product will be distributed through its wide network.

Dabur India: The FMCG major reported a 15.8 per cent YoY growth in the bottomline to Rs 362 crore, while revenue rose 7.4 per cent YoY to Rs 3,038 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda was up 8 per cent YoY to Rs 461.2 crore, while margins increased 15.6 per cent for the quarter.

MRF: The tyre maker reported a 36.7 per cent jump in the net profit at Rs 680 crore, while revenue rose 13.9 per cent YoY to Rs 7,908 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Its Ebitda rose 21.1 per cent to Rs 1,263 crore, while margins rose to 16 per cent for the quarter. It announced a final dividend of Rs 229 per share for the quarter.

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ACME Solar Holdings: The renewable energy solutions player has reported a net profit at Rs 138 crore, up 13.3 per cent YoY, while its total revenue came up 30.7 per cent YoY to Rs 705 crore for the first three months of 2026. Ebitda rose 30.3 per cent YoY to Rs 636 crore, while margins at 90.2 per cent for the quarter.

Pidilite Industries: The adhesive maker reported a 36.6 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 584.2 crore, while revenue rose 14.1 per cent YoY to Rs 3,583.4 crore for the first quarter of 2026. Ebitda rose 31.7 per cent YoY to Rs 833 crore, while margins rose to 23.2 per cent for the quarter. The board announced a dividend of Rs 11.5 per share.

PNC Infratech: The infrastructure company said it has emerged as the L1 (first lowest) bidder for an EPC project awarded by the Lucknow Development Authority at a quoted price of Rs 194.40 crore

Coromandel International: The specialty chemical player reported a 80 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 115 crore, while revenue increased 19 per cent YoY to Rs 6,068 crore for the January-March 2026 quarter. Ebitda rose 16 per cent YoY to Rs 494 crore and it announced a dividend of Rs 2 per share.

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Thermax: The capital goods major reported a 18.7 per cent rise in the net profit at Rs 244.3 crore, while revenue rose 12.5 per cent YoY to Rs 3,428 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Its Ebitda was up 24.9 per cent YoY to Rs 374.3 crore, while margins improved to 10.9 per cent for the quarter. It also announced a dividend of Rs 14 per share.

Mahanagar Gas: The city gas distribution player reported 35.4 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 130 crore, while revenue slipped 0.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,052 crore for January-March 2026 quarter. Its ebitda slipped 26.1 per cent YoY to Rs 260 crore, with margins contracting to 12.7 per cent YoY for the quarter. It announced a final dividend of Rs 30 per share.

Thyrocare Technologies: The diagnostics player reported a 128 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 48.70 crore, while revenue increased 20 per cent YoY to Rs 223.95 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. The Ebitda came up 31 per cent YoY to Rs 75.09 crore, while margins improved to 34 per cent for the quarter.

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Aditya Birla Lifestyle: The apparel player reported a 42.1 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 54.5 crore, while revenue grew 11.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,174 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda rose 14.1 per cent YoY to Rs 352 crore, with margins improving to 16.2 per cent for the quarter.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: The private lender returned to black as it reported net profit at Rs 49.7 crore, while NIIs rose 29.4 per cent YoY to Rs 316.6 crore for the March 2026 quarter. NPAs improved on both Net and gross levels.

V-Mart Retail: The retail major reported a 39.1 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 11.3 crore, while revenue increased 24.5 per cent YoY to Rs 971 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26. Its Ebitda was up 56 per cent YoY to Rs 106.3 crore, with margins coming in at 11 per cent for the quarter.