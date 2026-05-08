Dividend stocks: Laurus Labs, Quess Corp, Nalco, Premier Energies to turn ex-date today

Premier Energies Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco), Omax Autos Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd and Somany Ceramics Ltd are among nearly a dozen companies whose shares will turn ex-date for dividends on Friday, May 8. Others included Sundram Fasteners Ltd, SNL Bearings Ltd, KSB Ltd and Central Bank of India. Alka India Ltd shares will turn ex-date for bonus issue of 6:1 today.

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Laurus Labs Ltd will turn ex-dividend today. The company had earlier announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.20 per share. Friday is also the record date for determining eligible shareholders. Investors whose names appear on the company’s register at the end of the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend. The actual payment will be made on May 20.

Shares of Nalco will also turn ex-dividend today. The metals & mining player had announced a second interim dividend of Rs 2 per share for the ongoing financial year. Today is also the record date for the dividend. This dividend will be paid on May 30.

In the case of Quess Corp, the company had announced a special dividend of Rs 3 per share. The record date is today, and the dividend will be paid on May 21.

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SNL Bearings Ltd (Rs 15 per share dividend), KSB (Rs 4.40 per share) Sundram Fasteners Ltd (Rs 4.25 per share), Somany Ceramics Ltd (Rs 4 per share) and Omaxe Autos (Rs 2.50 per share) will turn ex-dividend today.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (Rs 1 per share), Premier Energies Ltd (Re 0.75 per share), Central Bank (Re 0.60 per share) are among other stocks turning ex-date for dividends today.

Alka India Ltd will turn ex-date for bonus shares in the 6:1 ratio.

Meanwhile, dozens of companies including frontline names such as State Bank of India (SBI), Titan Company LTd, Tata Consumer Products, Swiggy and Hyundai Motor India will report quarterly earnings today. Others included Bank of Baroda, ABB India, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, JSW Infrastructure, Kalyan Jewellers India, Oberoi Realty, CreditAccess Grameen, Balkrishna Industries, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.