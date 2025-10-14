Vedanta, Canara Bank, Sequent Scientific: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled on a muted note on Monday amid cautious sentiments in the global markets over renewed tensions between the US and China triggering the profit booking. BSE Sensex declined 173.77 points, or 0.21 per cent, to settle at 82,327.05, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 58 points, or 0.23 per cent, to close at 25,227.35 for the day.



Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including Sequent Scientific, Vedanta and Canara Bank are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Axis Securities has to say about these stocks ahead of Tuesday's trading session:



Vedanta | Buy | Target Price: Rs 519-537 | Stop Loss: Rs 446

Vedanta has staged a decisive breakout above its Inverted Head and Shoulder pattern at Rs 473 on the weekly chart, signalling the end of consolidation and the onset of the medium-term uptrend. The breakout, accompanied by rising volumes, lends conviction to the move and highlights further upside potential. The stock found support at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the Rs 363-473 rally, placed at Rs 420, forming a strong medium-term support base and rebounding sharply from this zone. Momentum indicators further reinforce the bullish setup, with the weekly RSI crossing above its horizontal resistance at 55.7 and staying firmly above its reference line, adding conviction to the positive outlook. The above analysis indicates an upside toward Rs 519-537 levels.



Advertisement

Sequent Scientific| Buy | Target Price: Rs 239-247 | Stop Loss: Rs 192

Sequent Scientific has registered a decisive breakout above the medium-term downward sloping trendline at Rs 210 on the weekly chart, supported by a strong bullish candle, signalling a shift in momentum. The stock is trading well above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs, reflecting robust underlying strength and a favourable trend structure. It closed above the weekly upper Bollinger band, generating a buy signal. Momentum indicators further reinforce the bullish setup, with the weekly RSI holding above its horizontal resistance at 62 and staying firmly above its reference line, adding conviction to the positive outlook. The above analysis indicates an upside towards Rs 239-247 levels.



Canara Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 134-139 | Stop Loss: Rs 117

Canara Bank has registered a decisive breakout above the Multiple resistance zones around Rs 125 on the weekly chart, signalling the continuation of a medium-term uptrend. The stock forming higher highs and lows on a weekly chart and holding above an upward-sloping trendline, indicating a positive bias. Momentum indicators validate the bullish outlook, as the weekly RSI has broken above its downward sloping trendline pattern, acting as a leading signal and confirming renewed momentum. Additionally, the RSI is holding above its signal line, reinforcing the buy signal and strengthening the positive setup. The above analysis indicates an upside toward Rs 134-139 levels.