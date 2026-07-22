Top stocks in news: Maruti Suzuki, Bandhan Bank, Indian Hotels, Auro Pharma, Mastek, AB Capital

Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower on Tuesday led by weak geopolitical tensions, despite supportive quarterly earnings. The BSE Sensex declined 238.41 points, or 0.31 per cent, to close at 77,470.11, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 50.80 points, or 0.21 per cent, to end at 24,187.70 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, July 22, 2026:

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Dividend stocks today: Shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Cosmo First, Goodricke Group, Hawkins Cookers, HEG, Menon Bearings, Ram Ratna Wires, Sanco Trans, Sarla Performance Fibers, Taparia Tools, Thangamayil Jewellery and Wires & Fabriks SA shall trade ex-dividend today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Sikozy Realtors shall trad ex-date for reduction of capital while shares of Triveni Engineering & Industries shall trade ex-date for spin-off.

Quarterly results today: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Nestle,, Eternal, IndusInd Bank, CSB Bank, Adani Green Energy, Bharat Petroleum, Adani Power, Hindustan Petroleum, JSW Energy, Waterways Leisure, HEG, Nippon Life India Asset Management, NTPC Green Energy, Tata Communications, UCO Bank, United Spirits, UTI Asset Management Company and more shall announce results for the June 2026 quarter.

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Maruti Suzuki India: The homegrown auto major has decided to increase the prices of its models across the portfolio by up to Rs 30,000 due to the continuous increase in input costs. The price hike will come into effect in August 2026.

Bandhan Bank: The private lender reported a 35 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 501.7 crore, while net interest income rose 5.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,920.6 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Provisions and contingencies plunged 40.5 per cent YoY, while NPAs fell on both net and gross basis, sequentially.

Indian Hotels Company: The Tata Group-backed hospitality major reported a 20.8 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 357.9 crore, while revenue from operations increased 14.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,339.2 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Ebitda increased to 753 crore, while margins expanded 80 basis points to 31.1 per cent for the quarter.

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Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma company's subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics, has received approval from ANVISA, Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency, for its biosimilars manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. The facility underwent a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspection by ANVISA from May 11 to May 15, 2026.

Mastek: The IT services company reported a 15 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 105.9 crore, while revenue from operations rose 7.7 per cent YoY to Rs 985.3 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its operating ebitda stood at Rs 151.4 crore, while margins came in at 15.4 per cent for the quarter.

Anant Raj: The real estate company has announced a proposal for strategic restructuring following the approval of a Composite Scheme of Arrangement by its Board. The scheme, subject to approval by the NCLT, will create two focused listed companies by separating the Group's rapidly growing data centre and cloud services business from its core real estate and infrastructure business.

IndiaMART InterMESH: The B2B e-commerce platform posted a 12.2 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 172.2 crore, while revenue from operations rose 11.4 per cent YoY to Rs 414.4 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Ebitda rose 10 per cent YoY to Rs 146 crore with margins of 35 per cent for the quarter.

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Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The spend management and FinTech platform approved an investment of up to Rs 7.96 crore, in one or more tranches, in Unobanc, a technology-driven cross-border payments and remittances company operating under the moneyHOP brand. Upon completion of the proposed investment, Zaggle will hold up to a 19.9 per cent equity stake in Unobanc.

Trident: The textile and paper manufacturer reported a 13 per cent YoY growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 158.1 crore, while revenue from operations increased 4.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,786.8 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Ebitda was up 2.7 per cent YoY to Rs 300 crore, while the yarn segment saw pre-tax profit more than double to Rs 145.8 crore.

Aditya Birla Capital: The shadow lender has made an investment of Rs 123.89 crore, on a rights basis, in the equity shares of its associate, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company. Following this investment, there will be no change in Aditya Birla Capital's percentage shareholding, and Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company will continue to remain an associate of the company.

AAVAS Financiers: The housing finance company reported a 23 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 171.3 crore, while net interest income (NII) climbed 16.7 per cent YoY to Rs 323.8 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its AUM jumped 15.4 per cent YoY to Rs 23,930 crore for the quarter.

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MedPlus Health Services: The pharmacy retail chain reported a 21.7 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 33.2 crore despite revenue from operations rising 21.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,879.6 crore for the June 2026 quarter. It announced plans to set up a food park, including a cold-press oil extraction unit, in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs 40 crore.

Hatsun Agro Product: The dairy products maker reported a marginal 1.1 per cent YoY decline in net profit at Rs 133.7 crore, while revenue from operations grew 19.3 per cent YoY to Rs 3,090.5 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Ebitda stood at Rs 353.6 crore, while it announced a first interim dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Sagility: The healthcare-focused BPM company reported a 46 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 216.8 crore, while revenue from operations surged 27.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,963.5 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Ebitda reached 471 crore with a margin of 24 per cent for the quarter.

Sunteck Realty: The real estate developer posted a 26.5 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 42.3 crore, while revenue from operations increased 1.7 per cent YoY to Rs 191.6 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBitda increased 39 per cent YoY to Rs 66.8 crore, while margins improved to 34.9 per cent for the quarter.

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Cyient DLM: The electronics manufacturing services company reported more than a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 16.3 crore from Rs 7.5 crore a year ago, while revenue from operations grew 34.3 per cent YoY to Rs 373.8 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its order book reached to Rs 2,598.9 crore, with margins expanding 147 basis points to 10.5 per cent for the quarter.

JSW Infrastructure: The port operator reported an 8.2 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 357.6 crore despite revenue from operations increasing 18 per cent YoY to Rs 1,444.8 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Ebitda was up 8.9 per cent YoY to Rs 671 crore, while margin contracted to 48.7 per cent for the quarter.

Gabriel India: The auto components manufacturer reported a 2 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 107.4 crore, while revenue from operations rose 15.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,425.7 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Separately, the company announced the acquisition of a 30 per cent stake in HL Klemove India from South Korea's HL Klemove Corporation for $98.44 million.