Top stocks in news: M&M, Adani Green, L&T, Swiggy, Lupin, Muthoot, ICICI Pru AMC, MGL

Indian benchmark indices settled higher on Friday on the back of support from global and domestic cues and de-escalating tensions in West Asia. The BSE Sensex surged 918.60 points, or 1.20 per cent, to close at 77,550.25, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 275.50 points, or 1.16 per cent, to end at 24,050.60. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, April 13, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: Companies including ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, Innovision, Just Dial, Swaraj Engines, Continental Controls and Ind Bank Housing will release their results for March 2026 quarter today.

Mahindra and Mahindra: The homegrown auto-major's subsidiaries, Mahindra Overseas Investment Company (Mauritius) and Erkunt Traktor, have agreed to sell their entire 99.04 per cent stake in Erkunt Foundry to Hisarlar Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, Oguzhan Sahinkaya, and Bunyamin Sarioglu. Erkunt Foundry will cease to be its subsidiary.

Larsen & Toubro: The infra major's subsidiary, L&T Realty Properties, has acquired a 100 per cent stake in International Green Scapes (IGSL). Post completion of the acquisition, IGSL will become its wholly owned subsidiary. This acquisition will enable L&T Realty Properties to leverage the land owned by IGSL to enhance and expand its real estate development portfolio.

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Adani Green Energy: The Adani Group's utility arm said its operational capacity increased 35 per cent year-on-year to 19.3 GW in FY26 after adding 5.1 GW of greenfield capacity during the year.

Lupin: The pharma company has launched Dapagliflozin tablets (5 mg and 10 mg) in the United States, following approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application from the USFDA. The product is bioequivalent to Farxiga for the approved indications.

Swiggy: Co-founder Lakshmi Nandan Reddy Obul has resigned as Whole-Time Director & Head of Innovation and Roger Clark Rabalais has resigned as Nominee Director, effective April 10. The Board has appointed Renan De Castro Alves Pinto as an Additional Director, and Phani Kishan Addepalli and Rahul Bothra as Additional Directors (Executive, Non-Independent).

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AstraZeneca Pharma India: The drugmaker player has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to import, sell, and distribute Acalabrutinib tablets (100 mg). Acalabrutinib tablets (100 mg) are indicated for the treatment of patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

Muthoot Finance The Board has approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 30 per share for the financial year 202-26.

Vakrangee: The IT-enabled services company has entered into a strategic corporate partnership with IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company to offer life insurance solutions.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The USFDA has concluded its inspection at the company's oncology facility in Bileshwarpura with zero observations. The inspection was conducted from April 6 to April 10, 2026.

Mahanagar Gas: Praveer Kumar Srivastava has been designated as Managing Director of the company for a period of five consecutive years, effective April 30. However, Ashu Shinghal will cease to be the Managing Director of the company effective the same date.

Enviro Infra Engineers: The waste water management company has received two projects worth Rs 972.2 crore from the Swachh Maharashtra Mission Directorate.

Advait Energy Transitions: The optic fibre and transition company has received bid confirmation at the L1 stage as the successful bidder for a turnkey contract under the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana-2 (VKY-2) scheme.



